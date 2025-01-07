In the vibrant food and beverage landscape of Oman, Bidfood stands out as the leading foodservice and technology distribution partner. Catering to a diverse clientele including restaurants, hotels, cafés, caterers, and cloud kitchens, the company has positioned itself at the forefront of the F&B supply industry.

With an unmatched commitment to service and a comprehensive portfolio, Bidfood Oman's mission is to meet the ever-evolving demands of the hospitality sector across the Middle East.

One of Bidfood's standout offerings is its Meat and Poultry portfolio, a selection crafted to transform everyday dining experiences & quick service meals to extraordinary culinary masterpieces. Featuring well-regarded brands such asTanmiah, Angus Las Piedras, JBS Foods, Chefmate, KSN Group, Pacific West, Al Masa, Mazaaq Al Emarat, and True North by Stanbroke.

Bidfood provides chefs with premium quality products that are essential for crafting unforgettable dining experiences for their end consumers. A recent highlight in Bidfood’s portfolio was the launch of True North by Stanbroke in Oman. This exclusive Chef’s Table event brought together top chefs and partners from Oman’s elite hotels and restaurants.

Guests enjoyed a curated menu featuring premium cuts like Wagyu, Pure Wagyu, Angus, Grain-Fed & Grass-Fed beef, showcasing the exceptional flavor and quality of the True North brand. The tasting experience marked a new chapter in Oman’s fine-dining scene, showcasing innovative culinary possibilities.

Bidfood goes beyond distribution, fostering culinary knowledge and expertise among its partners.

For chefs and food industry experts in Oman, partnering with Bidfood means accessing premium products and expert support to elevate culinary offerings.

Committed to excellence, we help businesses shape the future of food, blending market insights with culinary expertise. Our Meat and Poultry category stands as a promise to transform Oman’s dining scene with outstanding products and unwavering support.

As a customer-centric organization, Bidfood in Oman serves as a comprehensive one-stop shop for F&B products, aiding various establishments like hotels, restaurants, and cafes in enhancing their dining services. To further simplify the ordering process, Bidfood in Oman offers myBidfood, an innovative digital platform that revolutionizes how F&B operators manage their supply chain. This platform grants customers access to the complete F&B portfolio, allowing them to place orders, track them live, check statement of account, order from Bidfood suppliers & complementary suppliers, pay online, gain BidPoints from Sahtein loyalty program, promotions, offers, e-catalogue, live chat and get 24/7 customer service assistance.

This ensures operational efficiency and convenience for all customers anytime, anywhere.



To explore the full F&B portfolio, register to myBidfood or login to place orders, visit

For more information, contact on +968 9795 1058 | 26 880 138

Follow us on Instagram – |

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

