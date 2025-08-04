Muscat: The dairy sector in the Sultanate of Oman is one of the promising sectors that contributes to achieving food security and enhancing local added value.

The sector is currently witnessing significant development in light of the growing demand for high-quality local products, supported by growing investments in production lines and expansion into retail markets, amid a growing commitment to global standards of quality and sustainability.

Modern Dairy Factory, a subsidiary of Oman Flour Mills Group, is a prominent player in this sector. The company achieved revenues of OMR1.45 million during the first half of 2025, a 142 percent increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting strong performance and growing market share for national products.

The company announced the commencement of operations at its new factory in the Rusayl Industrial Area, as part of an expansion plan aimed at doubling production capacity, developing production lines, and launching a wide range of new products to meet local market needs and enhance export opportunities.

Haitham bin Mohammed Al Fannah, CEO of Oman Flour Mills Company, emphasised that the new plant represents a qualitative leap in manufacturing technologies. It relies on advanced pasteurisation, homogenisation, and fermentation processes, along with modern automation systems for packaging, which contribute to increasing operational efficiency and ensuring the safety and quality of final products.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency, he indicated that the company is committed to implementing internationally accredited quality systems and adopting hygiene and quality control procedures at all stages of production, from the receipt of raw materials to distribution, while relying on approved local suppliers.

He explained that sustainability is a key focus of the company's strategy, through reducing energy and water consumption, implementing effective waste management solutions, and working to introduce renewable energy technologies in cooperation with the Oman Flour Mills Group, in a move aimed at enhancing the environmental efficiency of production facilities.

He said that, as part of its drive towards innovation, Modern Dairy Factory is developing new products that suit healthy lifestyles.

The company is also strengthening its research and development efforts to enrich its product portfolio and enhance the added value of the local industry.

Regarding social responsibility, Haitham Al Fannah added that Modern Dairy Company continues to support the local community by sourcing from Omani institutions, providing national job opportunities, participating in health awareness campaigns, and developing partnerships with educational institutions to support nutritional education and spread the culture of healthy eating among segments of society.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

