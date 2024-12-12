Long ago, under the shade of ghaf trees, villagers, travellers, and elders would gather to rest. They would light fires to roast coffee beans, grind them, and brew a rich cup of coffee, the aroma of which would drift through the air, inviting everyone to sit, sip, and share news after a day of work and life.

With these precious memories lingering in the hearts of many Omanis, the ghaf tree has become a symbol of nostalgia, inspiring the creation of a café that evokes the spirit of old Oman.

Located about an hour's drive from Muscat, Samail is a charming destination known for its breathtaking views and adventure-filled wadis. It boasts over 200 falaj systems, with Falaj al Samadi being one of the most well-known. There are approximately 300 mosques in Samail, including the first mosque built in Oman, Mazin bin Ghadhoobah, while one of its most frequently visited structures is Samail Castle.

Recently, besides its agricultural and industrial growth, Samail has gained recognition for its picturesque lake, drawing visitors due to its unique location and clear blue waters. There is now yet another reason for people to visit this storied village.

Named “Ghafah Café” after the ancient ghaf tree that stands at its entrance, the café embodies the soul of Oman’s past. This tree has watched over generations and has become entwined with local memory and tradition. As its owner, Qasim Al-Hashimi, lovingly remarked, “This tree is more than wood and leaves; it’s a part of our story, a beautiful memory that time cannot erase.” The café has become a must-visit destination for those journeying through this historic town.

What sets Ghafah Café apart is not just its scenic location but its extraordinary design. Built over nearly three years by skilled Omani hands, the café is constructed from South American pine wood, lending it a unique elegance and warmth.

Now standing as a sanctuary that preserves memories, the café allows the past to gently reach into the present, enabling us to grasp beautiful pieces of history that nearly slipped away.

One of the enticing aspects of Ghafah Café is its exquisite detailing. The multi-coloured dome roof immediately captures attention. Nestled within a lush garden, its signage creates the feeling of stepping through history. Lounging at the café feels distinctly Omani, while certain elements evoke a sense of being in another part of the world.

Oman’s coffee culture is thriving, rooted in historical significance and evolving into an emerging trend. Traditionally, Omani coffee, often brewed with cardamom, has been a staple of hospitality.

Today, modern cafés are reviving this heritage while introducing specialty coffee varieties and innovative brewing techniques. These social hubs attract a younger demographic, fostering connections and community engagement. Increased tourism and global exposure are further enriching the coffee experience, blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary influences.

As one of the oldest and most picturesque towns in Oman’s Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, Samail is a place where history and natural beauty converge in perfect harmony. Known as the gateway to Al Dakhiliyah, Samail serves as a vital link between the capital, Muscat, and the heart of the country, making it a historical crossroads and gathering point for the wilayats.

Surrounded by a striking mountain range, including the famous Jabal Al Sara, Samail is blessed with picturesque wadis, the most renowned of which is Wadi Samail. This wadi breathes life into the wilayat, providing lush green oases and fruit orchards along its banks—an enchanting sight for those seeking tranquillity amid nature.

With a rich history, Samail has significantly shaped Oman’s cultural landscape over the centuries. It has been home to many scholars, poets, and notable figures, granting it deep cultural and spiritual significance. Among its many historical landmarks stands the iconic Samail Fort, a proud guardian of the town’s heritage that has watched over the land for hundreds of years. The wilayat is also known for its ancient falajes, such as Falaj Al-Samdi and Falaj Al-Ain, which have flowed with fresh water for generations, sustaining the gardens and enhancing the region’s timeless charm.

More than just a place on the map, Samail represents a story passed down through generations—a collective memory of Omanis. Visitors are welcomed to explore its fusion of tradition and modernity, where natural beauty and cultural heritage unite, offering a rare glimpse into Oman’s rich past and vibrant present.



