Seeking to reduce the country’s dependence on grain imports for its basic food requirements, the Sultanate of Oman is weighing the introduction of millet cultivation for the first time.

Millets encompass a diverse group of cereals well-known for their mineral, protein and antioxidant rich properties. The fibre content of these grains is also known to play an important role in regulating intestinal function, blood sugar levels, and lipid metabolism. Lately, millet has been the focus of growing global attention as a cost-effective alternative that can contribute to strengthening food security.

Pondering the introduction of millet cultivation domestically is Oman Flour Mills (OFM), one of the country’s largest food companies majority-owned by the government through Nitaj (Oman Food Investment Holding Company). Nitaj represents the food sector investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

Commenting on the company’s vision for millet cultivation in Oman, Ahmed bin Ali al Bulushi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at OFM Group, said: “OFM is in the final stages of importing millet seeds, with plans to cultivate millets in Oman to capitalise on the country’s favourable growing conditions and diversify agricultural production.” The planned foray into millet cultivation is in line with OFM’s mandate to secure access to grain commodities – chiefly wheat, corn and barley – in a timely manner and at cost-competitive rates. In support of this goal, the company has invested in silo complexes in Muscat and Suhar for the storage of imported grain, as well as adequate milling capacity. OFM also ranks among the largest players in Oman’s feed mill sector, which is an important source of different types of feed for the country’s livestock, poultry and fish farms as well.

Significantly, Oman’s proposed venture into millet cultivation aligns with a global shift towards the inclusion of these cereals in national diets due to their affordability and health benefits. Underscoring this shift, the UN General Assembly, in collaboration with the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023) during its 75th session.

Millets are also known to adapt to harsh climate conditions, making the drought-resistant crop particularly suitable for cultivation in countries like Oman. Besides strengthening food security, millet cultivation is also expected to open up opportunities for small-scale farmers, helping them supplement incomes from the farming of wheat, as well as fruits and vegetables.

In 2024, around 10,000 tonnes of locally grown Omani wheat were procured by OFM directly from farmers under a Subsidised Wheat Procurement Programme initiated in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. It represented a 100 per cent increase in procurement last year, up from around 5,000 tonnes a year earlier.

