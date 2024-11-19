Oman has made substantial strides in the Global Food Security Index, advancing by 13.8 points since 2012, positioning itself as one of the fastest-improving nations in food security. In 2022, Oman ranked 35th globally with a score of 71.2 out of 100, moving up five positions from the previous year. In 2023, Oman continues this momentum, enhancing its agricultural, fisheries, and water resource sectors. This progress reflects Oman’s strategic commitment to food security, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 and its goals for sustainable, long-term resilience.

Oman performs favorably across multiple dimensions of food security, ranking 21st in affordability, 34th in food availability, 42nd in quality and safety, and 60th in sustainability and resilience. Oman has achieved near self-sufficiency in fisheries and continues to progress in poultry and agriculture, with 102 projects currently focused on food security. These projects span agriculture, water resources, and fisheries.

A significant development in Oman’s food security efforts is the government’s RO 5-million support for local wheat production, set to continue through 2027. This year, these initiatives have expanded the area under wheat cultivation, increasing output from 2,167 tonnes in 2022 to nearly 7,000 tonnes. The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Water Resources has also developed eight wheat varieties adapted to Oman’s climate, supporting sustainable and resilient agricultural growth.

In 2023, Oman’s agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors made a marked economic impact, contributing approximately 2.4% to the GDP, up from 2.3% the previous year. The sector’s growth, supported by innovative technologies, policy reforms, and strategic investments, highlights Oman’s commitment to food security and economic diversification. According to the National Center for Statistics and Information, these sectors reached a value of RO 451.2 million in the first half of 2024.

Oman has integrated advanced technologies—such as artificial intelligence and digital agriculture—into its agricultural and fisheries sectors, improving productivity and water-use efficiency. These initiatives reflect Oman’s priority on water conservation, critical given the limited freshwater resources. Techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, and desalination projects further maximize crop yield while minimizing water usage.

Oman’s focus on food safety and quality has been reinforced by regulatory reforms, including the Oman Food Safety Law and updated standards for food production. The Oman Food Bank, in partnership with local agencies, has been instrumental in distributing food to low-income families, assisting over 6,000 households and distributing 250 tonnes of fruits and vegetables. This community-centered approach aligns with FAO’s global objectives for hunger reduction.

Oman’s public investment arm, “Nitaj,” has been essential in supporting food production and supply projects worth RO 457 million. In 2023, “Nitaj” has strengthened partnerships with SMEs, local farmers, and other regional entities. The company’s focus on sustainable agriculture, high-quality food production, and regional collabouration has positioned Oman as a leader in GCC food security initiatives.

Oman’s fisheries sector has achieved robust growth, with fish exports reaching over 226,000 tonnes in recent years. The Ministry has expanded Oman’s fisheries market to include countries such as Russia, Vietnam, Brazil, and China. Additionally, seventy-four fisheries companies in Oman have obtained international quality certifications, enhancing Oman’s reputation as a reliable seafood supplier.

Oman is active in collabourating with its GCC neighbors on initiatives that support regional food security, particularly during times of global uncertainty. These partnerships enable shared knowledge, resource resilience, and joint support during potential crises. Within the GCC, Oman ranks among the top countries for food affordability, reflecting a stable policy environment and investments in local agricultural infrastructure.

To address climate change and resource scarcity, Oman has adopted advanced agricultural technologies, including drones for pollination, solar-powered greenhouses, and AI-driven data analytics for precision irrigation. A recent pilot project demonstrated a 20% reduction in water use and increased yields through AI-driven irrigation, underscoring the potential for technology to improve agricultural sustainability.

Under Oman Vision 2040, the country has set ambitious targets for self-sufficiency and food security, aiming to increase domestic food production by 30% and reduce reliance on imports within the next decade. The Ministry’s focus on eco-friendly agricultural practices, sustainable water management, and community engagement forms a holistic approach to securing food for future generations.

Oman’s multifaceted approach to food security demonstrates its resilience and leadership within the region. By aligning with international food security standards and fostering regional collabouration, Oman is well-positioned to meet food security challenges and contribute to a more stable food system across the GCC and beyond.

