Muscat – Ministry of Social Development and Al Jisr Foundation signed a RO200,000 financing agreement on Sunday to support the Istiqrar (Stability) programme aimed at assisting families registered under the Social Protection Fund.

The agreement was signed by H E Dr Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development, and Dina Fawzi al Khalili, Director General of Al Jisr Foundation.

The partnership seeks to strengthen collaboration between the public and charitable sectors in supporting eligible social security families, and to lay out a clear mechanism for implementing the Istiqrar programme in line with criteria and standards outlined in the agreement.

