ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has launched a comprehensive field survey to determine food consumption rates and patterns across Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

This research project reflects ADAFSA's dedication to promoting healthier dietary choices and encouraging sound food consumption behaviours, as part of its efforts to curb improper food practices among consumers in the Emirate.

The launch of the survey aligns with ADAFSA's broader objectives of supporting sustainable development, ensuring food security, encouraging agricultural and food investment, and improving the overall well-being of Abu Dhabi’s community. This initiative also contributes to building a resilient society capable of confronting future challenges.

The survey seeks to gather up-to-date and accurate data on individual food consumption rates across various regions in the Emirate, including Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. It will identify the types and quantities of food consumed, analyse consumption behaviours, and determine the environmental, social, demographic, and cognitive factors that influence these behaviours.

Dr. Arif Abdulwahed Kalantar, Acting Executive Director of ADAFSA's Development and Innovation Sector, stated, "This field survey is vital for understanding food consumption behaviours across the Emirate by analysing the dietary habits of citizens and residents and identifying the factors that influence consumer behaviour. The survey also aims to assess and compare food consumption patterns across different regions of Abu Dhabi, contributing to the achievement of food security, the improvement of public health, and the stimulation of economic growth."

Kalantar emphasised the importance of analysing food consumption patterns as an essential tool for understanding changes in consumer behaviours, identifying unhealthy dietary practices, combating malnutrition, responding to emerging consumption trends, assessing nutritional status, and developing effective food policies.

He also highlighted the potential of using the survey's data to identify investment opportunities in the food sector, develop innovative food products tailored to consumer needs, and design effective food awareness programmes and campaigns.

Dr. Fatima Al Jasmi, Acting Dean of the College of Medicine, expressed her pleasure and support for this promising project, providing details about the collaborative research with ADAFSA. The research is divided into two parts, with the first part involving a comprehensive field survey to gather precise data on actual food consumption by citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi. This survey targets individuals aged seven and above, collecting detailed information on household food consumption, food safety, and nutrition, as well as data related to physical activity and body indicators.

This data will contribute to assessing the level of exposure to chemical hazards resulting from the consumption of common foods, enabling a deeper understanding of these risks and efforts to mitigate them. Additionally, the research team is focused on studying changes in food consumption behaviours among adults in Abu Dhabi, particularly examining the differences in consumption patterns across various population groups and socio-economic levels. The aim is to provide comprehensive insights into consumer preferences and trends, supporting policymakers in future planning and development efforts.

On another note, Yousef Fahd Abdullah Saif, Executive Director of the Statistics Sector at SCAD, stated, "The Centre is committed to enabling government entities to apply the best statistical standards, ensuring the quality of administrative records and, consequently, the quality of statistical outputs at the emirate level.

Statistical coordination between SCAD and ADAFSA allows for the extraction of precise data, enabling ADAFSA to measure the effectiveness of the decisions and policies it implements for the sustainable development of the agriculture and food sectors in the emirate.

The Centre provides a range of statistical methodologies and guidelines to ensure the effective coordination and organisation of official statistics, thus contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals in Abu Dhabi in line with the highest global standards and practices."

Food consumption data is a cornerstone in assessing food safety risks and safeguarding public health. This information serves as a crucial scientific foundation upon which governments rely to formulate effective policies, implement risk management measures, and provide sound food safety advice to the public.

The survey will continue until the end of 2025 and will target residents in the emirate aged 7 to 65 years and above. Data collection will be carried out by specialised staff from the UAEU, through home visits to a representative sample of households across the emirate, carefully selected in collaboration with SCAD.

The survey will use the electronic "Abu Dhabi Food Intake 24" programme, designed in line with the highest global standards to facilitate data collection and ensure its reliability and accuracy. This programme will record detailed information about food and beverage consumption throughout the day while maintaining the confidentiality of all participants' personal data.