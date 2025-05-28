Stock markets in the Gulf gained early on Wednesday as oil prices rose, although the advance was limited by expectations of an output hike at an OPEC+ meeting scheduled later this week.

In addition, Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil producer, may cut its crude prices for Asian buyers in July to its lowest in six months. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was up 1.08%.

The July official selling price for flagship Arab Light crude may drop by 40 to 50 cents to between 90 cents and $1 a barrel from the previous month, four Asian refining sources told Reuters in a survey.

Oil prices inched up on Wednesday with concerns looming over supply after the U.S. barred Chevron from exporting crude from Venezuela. Gains were limited as markets awaited OPEC+ group's decision on the output hike later this week.

Brent crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $64.16 a barrel by 0640 GMT.

Meanwhile, EU officials have asked EU leading companies and CEOs for details of their U.S. investment plans as Brussels prepares to advance trade talks with Washington. Uncertainity over U.S. President Donald Trump's chaotic trade policies continues to linger.

Nasdaq futures dipped 0.03% in Asia trading, while S&P 500 futures eased 0.06%.

Markets in the UAE varied, with Dubai's main share index inching down 0.07% and Abu Dhabi's benchmark index up 0.51%.

In Dubai, education services provider Taaleem Holdings was down 2.43%. Maritime and shipping company Gulf Navigation Holding gained 3.66% after GulfNav and Brooge signed an AED 3.2 billion ($871.32 million) pact to buy the assets and subsidiaries of Brooge.

Bucking the trend, Qatar's benchmark stock index was down 0.36%, marking a fourth consecutive session of losses.

Integrated telecom services provider Ooredoo was the top loser on the index, down 0.71%.

Qatar National Bank, the largest bank in the region by assets, was down 0.56%

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)