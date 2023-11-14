The event will witness opinion leaders, intellectuals, business owners, and philanthropists from across the UAE unite for a common cause - to help better the lives of children.

The foundation hopes to raise AED 1,000,000 in proceeds at this year’s event to aid those in need in Malawi

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE: Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, The Sparkle Foundation and Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR) come together to host a night of vision and impact – The Sparkle Gala by EMIR 2023. Set to take place on 8 December 2023 at the Armani Hotel Dubai, the gala is expected to unite opinion leaders, intellectuals, business owners, and philanthropists from across the UAE for a common cause - to help better the lives of children. The meeting point of vision and mission, The Sparkle Foundation hopes to raise AED 1,000,000 from this year’s gala to save lives and create a positive impact for over 5,000 children in Malawi.

This year, The Sparkle Foundation, a grassroots charity, which aims to create brighter futures through education, healthcare, and nutrition for children and communities in Malawi and Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR), the exclusive boutique advisory and research firm unite to bring Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR), the exclusive boutique advisory and research firm to bring to life this exclusive invite-only soiree, supported by a Board of Advisors consisting of government officials and key decision-makers in the UAE.

Trevor McFarlane, Founder and CEO of Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research says: “The Sparkle Foundation's efforts align with EMIR's mission to create positive societal impact. EMIR is selective in its partnerships, and we are thrilled to join forces on this humbling endeavour. The Sparkle Gala by EMIR 2023 guarantees to be a night of impact, contributing to the betterment of lives, especially those of Malawian children. We are honoured to stand alongside The Sparkle Foundation, uniting opinion leaders, intellectuals, business owners, and philanthropists across the UAE for this noble cause. Together, we aim to make a positive impact, one child at a time, and foster hope in communities.”

The biggest and most exclusive event of the season, The Sparkle Gala by EMIR 2023 offers attendees the opportunity to network with 300+ high-net-worth individuals including their extraordinary Advisory Board, which comprises of some of the UAE's biggest industry leaders. Notable members include Sarah Brook, the visionary Founder of The Sparkle Foundation, Trevor McFarlane, Founder and CEO of EMIR, Norman Gilsdorf, former President of Honeywell Middle East, Türkiye, Central Asia and North Africa, Menassie Taddese, former Executive and President of Emerging Markets at Pfizer, and Nayla Al Khaja, the UAE’s first female Screenwriter, Director and Producer. The collective arsenal of knowledge empowers The Sparkle Foundation to strengthen awareness of its transformative impact in Malawi and its blueprint community model that drives positive change.

“The Sparkle Gala by EMIR is a powerful reminder of the collective strength and commitment of our community and a testament to the positive change we can achieve when we unite with purpose. I am deeply humbled by the dedication of our esteemed Advisory Board, partners and supporters, which includes 18 different nationalities from over 156 industries who have united to help create a legacy and future where every community has the opportunity to thrive as we add a little sparkle on the path to a brighter world,” concludes Sarah Brook, Founder and CEO of The Sparkle Foundation.

Following the success of last year’s event where the foundation raised AED 364,000, this year’s Sparkle gala has gone even bigger. A night of vision and impact, The Sparkle Gala by EMIR will feature a live auction with one-of-a-kind items, including high-end jewellery and watches, exclusive experiential activities, and holiday packages. This year, the foundation hopes to raise AED 1,000,000 in proceeds through auction sales, in addition to sponsorships and activations at the event.

The Sparkle Gala by EMIR is more than just an evening of resplendent entertainment. It is a chance for UAE's business elite to engage in meaningful conversations, forge lasting connections, and deepen their commitment to global change. And be a part of a legacy. By attending this gala and aligning with The Sparkle Foundation, guests become part of an inspiring journey dedicated to positive change and global impact. In 2023 alone, The Sparkle Foundation has supported 15,000 children and community members across 17 villages in Malawi, provided over 16,000 medical treatments to children and people in need, over 600,000 meals, and educated over 2,400 children. As Dubai continues to unite to support The Sparkle Foundation’s efforts, it plans to scale its model to reach 100,000 lives by 2030.

For enquiries and sponsorship opportunities at the Sparkle Gala by EMIR, contact admin@sparklemalawi.org, and visit https://www.thesparklefoundation.org/the-sparkle-gala-by-emir-2023 to find out more.

The Sparkle Gala by EMIR Board of Advisors includes:

HH Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan - UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence

About The Sparkle Foundation

The Sparkle Foundation is a grassroots charity first registered in the United Kingdom (2015), Malawi (2016) and the United Arab Emirates (2021) under International Humanitarian City (IHC) Reg. 150131. As an international charity, it works with local communities and engages with international skilled volunteers creating small-scale sustainable projects, leading to large-scale development in Malawi. With a holistic approach to child welfare, Sparkle provides health, nutrition, education and community empowerment to hundreds of orphans and vulnerable children in 17 villages near Zomba. The foundation has pioneered a blueprint model for community engagement programmes recognised by the President of Malawi, which will be replicated across Malawi and different countries, in 2022. Sparkle was founded by its CEO, Sarah Brook in 2012, after a near-death experience at the age of 18. Currently, the organisation employs 32 local staff in the Malawi Programmes Delivery team, with an Operations Team of 9 (including the CEO/Founder, staff, and intern/ UK Government Fast Streamers) across the UAE and UK, and more than 200 international volunteers.

To get involved, please visit https://www.thesparklefoundation.org/

About EMIR

Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR) is an exclusive boutique advisory and research firm established in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2013. With an invite-only approach, an EMIR engagement can only begin at the highest levels - the Board, the CEO, and the minister.

Positioned upstream from the standard Request for Proposal (RFP) process, EMIR’s elite cadre of experts comprises former senior government officials, esteemed CEOs, globally renowned futurists, visionary economists, tech thought leaders, legal titans, security analysts and former MI6 agents. Its rarified expertise is sought out before the cookie-cutter consultants arrive, poised to orchestrate future shaping transformations.

Boardroom by EMIR is the Middle East's most selective and influential intelligence network for CEOs, senior government officials, and other high achievers.

For further information on EMIR’s unique solutions, please visit www.emirintelligence.com

