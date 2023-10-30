Discover the art of Italian cooking, produce and well-being at the annual Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World in Dubai

Dubai, UAE – The Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World, “Settimana della Cucina Italiana nel Mondo”, a much-anticipated culinary celebration, is set to grace the UAE for the 8th year consecutive year. This annual event is a testament to the enduring global passion for Italian gastronomy and lifestyle, and it promises to be an exceptional showcase of Italy's culinary treasures. Organised under the patronage of the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, and the Italian Trade Agency, the event has, over the years, garnered enthusiastic support from numerous local partners who share the same dedication to the art of Italian gastronomy.

The Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World is a heartfelt tribute to Italy's vibrant culinary heritage and its profound influence on well-being. This year's edition not only marks the event’s eighth year but also places a fresh emphasis on wellbeing. It celebrates the city's finest Italian restaurants and chefs, all while exploring the future of nutrition and extolling the virtues of the Mediterranean diet.

Kicking off the festivities is the 14th Edition of the Italian Cuisine World Summit on Tuesday, 7th November, at the Palazzo Versace from 7.30 PM. This gala night is a showcase of culinary excellence, where renowned Italian chefs will dazzle with their skills and present the manifesto, "The True Soul of Italian Cuisine." This prestigious event anticipates an audience of over 150 guests, including the esteemed presence of HE Dr. Mariam Mohamed Fatima Matar, MD PhD, Undersecretary of Health of Dubai, and Dr. Fausto Borella, an expert in Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVO).



Furthermore, in an initiative to celebrate Mediterranean cuisine, Sicily 2025 in Dubai – A culinary journey, guests are invited to head over to the Amunì Restaurant & Lounge at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai, on Thursday, 16th November, from 2.00 to 4.00 PM. Patrons will be able to indulge in exciting discourse and education on the globally celebrated Mediterranean diet, known for its health benefits and wholesome eating habits.



Thursday, 16th November, ushers in an evening of Italian elegance and flavour as Gambero Rosso, the respected Italian wine and food media house, returns to Dubai with "Notte Italiana". Co-organized with the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, and the Italian Trade Agency, this event is supported by the esteemed businessman and wine connoisseur, Mr. Yogesh Mehta. Hosted at the Palazzo Versace in the Al Jaddaf Cultural Village, the evening promises to be a culinary spectacle. Guests will have the privilege of indulging in the creations of Italian chef Cristina Bowerman of Michelin-starred Glass Hostaria in Rome, accompanied by the participation of some of Italy's most intriguing winemakers.



As the week draws to a close, an exclusive dinner and conversation, “What should AI eat?”, will be held at the Dubai Future Lab Garden on Saturday, 18th November, at 6.30 PM. Unlocking the potential of technology, this event will explore the profound impact of food on our lives and the future of food. The Consulate General of Italy in Dubai is joining forces with the MIT Senseable Dubai Lab and the Dubai Future Foundation for this special evening. The dinner will be prepared by the Michelin-starred Glass Hostaria’s Italian Chef Cristina Bowerman, alongside Chef Luca Crostelli, and will be accompanied by a discussion on AI, Dubai's food landscape, and the future of food. During the event, each dinner table will host international and local guest speakers, including Carlo Ratti, a prominent Italian architect and Professor at Boston’s MIT. Guests will enjoy a unique culinary experience and an opportunity to gain valuable insights from speakers with extensive knowledge in nutrition and artificial intelligence. Interactive sessions will foster engaging conversations about the influence of urban settings on our dietary habits.

In addition to these initiatives, the event program includes 10 other events that will address the topic of nutrition from unusual and innovative perspectives, such as future trends linked to the use of AI in gastronomy, the impact of dietary regimes on sports performance and the role of food in social and territorial inclusion.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, states: “I am delighted to present the Eighth Edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the United Arab Emirates. The event, devoted to the promotion of high-quality Italian cuisine and agri-food products, will feature initiatives showcasing the many dimensions of Italian cuisine, from Michelin-starred culinary experiences to promising students of Italian culinary schools. The initiatives will also emphasise the cultural and social dimensions of Italian food, through cutting-edge themes such as artificial intelligence, sports, and social inclusivity.”

The Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World is not just a celebration of food but also a journey into the heart and soul of Italy, where passions for flavours, sustainability, and a healthier future converge.

About Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World

Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World (Settimana della Cucina Italiana nel Mondo) is an annual global culinary celebration organised by the Italian government. Held during the third week of November each year, this event is a tribute to Italy's rich culinary heritage and cultural significance. The Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World is a collaborative effort between Italian embassies, consulates, restaurants, chefs, and food enthusiasts worldwide, dedicated to showcasing the diversity and excellence of Italian culinary traditions.

The week-long festivities encompass a diverse range of activities, from cooking demonstrations and food tastings to wine pairings, workshops, and cultural events, providing a unique opportunity to explore authentic Italian ingredients, cooking techniques, and regional specialities. Beyond the culinary aspects, Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World emphasises the cultural and social dimensions of Italian food and produce, promoting its role in fostering well-being, health, and conviviality.

