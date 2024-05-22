The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) said Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed and Partners Company will start trading on the Nomu-Parallel Market on May 23.

The shares will have +/-30% daily price and +/-10% static price fluctuation limits.

The company offered 1.44 million shares on Nomu, with the initial public offering (IPO) running from April 28 to May 6.

The market regulator, Capital Market Authority, approved Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed's IPO in December 2023.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)