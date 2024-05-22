Dubai: The Acres Real Estate Exhibition, currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre and organised by Leader Events Management, continued to captivate attendees on its third day with a showcase of the latest projects from developers in Dubai, the region, and around the world.

As the event heads towards its conclusion on Sunday, it presents over 120 new projects. Many of these developments are focused on innovative environmental sustainability practices, which align with the UAE government's strategy to combat climate change and preserve the environment, thereby enhancing the welfare of property owners.

HE Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES Dubai, said, "Real estate is one of the most thriving sectors in the UAE and is rapidly growing towards enhancing environmental protection efforts. At ACRES, we are committed to bolstering these efforts by enabling companies and real estate developers to showcase their sustainable projects and share expertise in this arena. We are also keen to organize workshops and programmes that provide an excellent opportunity to educate visitors about sustainable living and the importance of investing in smart, sustainable cities."

For his part, Waleed Hassan, Sales Manager at Shoumous Properties, announced at "Acres" that the company is launching a new phase of its substantial project, "Garden City Sharjah." This phase is distinguished by its extensive green spaces, designed to enhance living conditions and position the residential complex as a leader in environmental conservation.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Gharib, Sales Officer at Alef Group, shed light on the company’s "Hayyan" project in Sharjah. He said that the project stands as a trailblazer in environmental preservation, boasting an impressive 40,000 trees that absorb sunlight and produce oxygen. It is set to transform the residential complex into an ideal choice for homeowners seeking a healthy community abundant with green spaces.

Additionally, George Khouzami, Chief Operating Officer at Al Thuriah Real Estate, stated that the company adheres to a strict environmental protocol in all its projects to maximize adaptation to global environmental changes, the effects of which are becoming increasingly apparent. The protocol focuses on the principles of sustainability, ensuring that all real estate units are developed with environmental preservation in mind.

