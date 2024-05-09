Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The press conference, held by the Sardinia Region at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) highlighted the extensive opportunities for tourists and residents from the United Arab Emirates, with the announcement of the latest Dubai-Olbia flight route.

Along with Regional Tourism Councillor Franco Cuccureddu, Giovanna Loriga, Deputy Commercial Director Aviation and Marketing Olbia Airport and Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations flydubai also attended the press conference.

The press announcement was for the presentation of the Dubai-Olbia route, which will be operated by the Emirates Group's flydubai carrier every Tuesday and Saturday from June 15 to August 31, 2024, but it was also to tell the UAE about the island's diverse tourism offerings.

"It is true that in the Gulf countries (Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman) there is a widespread image of Sardinia linked mainly to luxury tourism - Councillor Cuccureddu said - “But we wanted to tell our story to a wider audience, and we took the opportunity of the presentation of the direct Dubai-Olbia flight operated by flydubai, with Business and Economy seats, to present Sardinia's diversified tourism offerings, both from an experiential and economic point of view. We trust that the multiple attractions of our island, from the wonderful seaside offering known all over the world, the great cultural value, the food and wine excellences as well as the great excursion and sports offering, can appeal to a new and interesting tourist segment eager to know what Sardinia holds".

Sardinia's goal, with the activation of this new flight, is to focus on those living in the UAE, whether they’re nationals or expatriate residents, to highlight why Sardinia is a perfect destination to visit, especially in the summer months due to its milder climate.

In this sense, Sardinia can be the perfect destination for UAE residents, both with the marine-swimming offer and with the rest of the tourism products: the cultural offer (with the Nuragic civilisation for example, unique in the Mediterranean, comparable to the Egyptian civilisation for originality and majesty of the works, or with the Domus de Janas, officially a candidate to enter the list of the World Heritage of Humanity drawn up by Unesco), the excursion offer (with routes such as the legendary "Selvaggio Blu," one of the most famous ferrata networks in the world), the naturalistic offer or the food and wine offer.

Not forgetting the tourism of the villages, which is also growing strongly because, thanks to the work in the area, it is enriched by new events, or the attractiveness of large entertainment events, with artists of international level who, especially in the summer, gather in Sardinia for festivals and concerts.

For further information: www.sardegnaturismo.it/en