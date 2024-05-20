Dubai (UAE) – The Aquila School, which is part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), recently hosted the Aquila Student Wellbeing Forum. This event brought together pupils and educators from ten prominent schools across Dubai to explore how to nurture the happiness, welfare, safety and health of students.

The school, which has been highlighted in many ways for its focus on wellbeing, hosted the forum to reaffirm its commitment to enabling all students to prioritise wellness and initiate positive change within their schools.

“Wellbeing is something embedded throughout The Aquila School and because of that we provide an environment where children thrive. They are happy, safe and learning. With this being recognised in our most recent inspection report as one of the highlights of our school, we felt it only right that we begin to engage the wider community in the discussion.

As an ISP school, we empower students to be the next generation of changemakers through the opportunities they have outside of the classroom, such as the ISP MUN or our version of the Dragon’s Den – the Aquila Bird Cage. The Aquila Student Wellbeing Forum has really been an opportunity for students to lead the discussion about their own wellbeing – a conversation that has traditionally been led by adults,” said Wayne Howsen, Principal at The Aquila School.

The forum featured an engaging agenda designed to encourage dialogue, reflection, and action. Attendees commenced the day with ice-breaker activities, which set a vibrant tone for the discussions ahead. The event also included a number of wellness activities, including yoga, mindful colouring, journaling, circuits, and meditation, which provided students with valuable tools and techniques to build friendships, manage stress better and overcome feelings of isolation.

Participating schools included Jebel Ali School, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Repton Dubai, Kent College Dubai, GEMS FirstPoint School, Hartland International School, Safa Community School, and Star International School, Al Twar, Star International School, Mirdif, and The Aquila School - representing a diverse array of educational institutions committed to prioritising student wellbeing.

Mary-Rose Connolly, Deputy Headteacher – Secondary and Wellbeing Champion at The Aquila School said: “This is our second Wellbeing Forum, and already we have witnessed the number of participating schools double, so we can see there is a need for a platform like this. I had one student come up to me and say ‘'I did not know that students in other schools could feel the same way as I did.' This profound insight underscores the significance of organising an event like this where students can come together to share their personal stories and prospectives.”

The Aquila School, one of over 80 schools globally that are part of ISP, is a progressive international British school located in Dubailand. The school nurtures a spirit of enquiry, innovative thinking, decision-making and problem solving among students with the end aim of developing resilient learners with an independent, creative mind. The Aquila School, rated ‘Outstanding’ by the British Schools Overseas (BSO) and Good by KHDA, is open to pupils from FS1 to Year 12 for the 2024 – 2025 academic year. The school received the Excellence in Education award 2023 for the Best Secondary Team.

About International Schools Partnership:

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from ISP Schools thrive throughout their lifetime.

International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a global community of 81 international schools across 22 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognises our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. ISP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities, and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programmes.

ISP. Where confidence grows.

