Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Sustainability Business Connect (SBC) Programme at the World Future Energy Summit 2026 delivered its strongest results to date, reinforcing the platform’s standing as one of the most effective global initiatives for sustainability-driven deal making. Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 13-15 January, the programme played a leading role in translating ambition into action at a Summit recognised as a global think tank powered by innovation, pioneering minds, and groundbreaking insight.

Hosted by Masdar and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), this year’s SBC Programme brought together global decision-makers and solution providers through a highly targeted matchmaking programme. Uniting the world’s most influential buyers with innovators, some 365 hosted decision makers took part, representing a 35 per cent increase on the previous year. Collectively, they represented more than US$10 billion in active and upcoming projects, and a combined budgetary responsibility exceeding US$3 billion on the table at the Summit. More than half of the buyers were new to the programme, with the largest delegations arriving from Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

“The Sustainability Business Connect (SBC) programme is a purpose-built platform for deal-making, where governments and industry leaders engage with clear mandates to advance partnerships, projects, and implementation,” said Noor Naguib, Business Connect and Government Relations Manager at RX Global, which organises the World Future Energy Summit. “Much of the programme’s success stems from its rigorous qualification process. Each hosted buyer is carefully screened to confirm decision-making authority and project relevance, creating a highly credible investment audience. Using detailed intelligence on government tenders and industry initiatives, the SBC team strategically matches buyers with exhibitors offering the most relevant products and technologies, resulting in meetings that are both efficient and commercially meaningful.”

Over the course of the 2026 Summit, buyers and exhibitors completed a record 3,576 pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, up from 3,211 in 2025, complemented by a series of high-impact curated engagements hosted in the SBC Lounge. Among the highlights was Waste Solutions in Action – Driving Municipal Sustainability, a dedicated municipalities session that brought together Greater Amman Municipality, the Public Service Department of Ras Al Khaimah, and the Eastern Province Municipality. Moderated by Richard Davidson, Director of Waste Management at KEO International Consultants, the discussion addressed real-world challenges in waste management, infrastructure, and service optimisation, while spotlighting practical, scalable solutions and opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

This was followed by a highly attended Jordan Ready investment-readiness session, which showcased Jordan’s active pipeline of waste management and sustainability projects, outlining ready-to-invest opportunities, supportive regulatory frameworks, and public–private partnership models that generated strong interest from international buyers and stakeholders. Additional engagement opportunities included international pavilion meet-and-greet sessions hosted by Switzerland and Germany, as well as a Power Breakfast that attracted approximately 400 high-value visitors, further reinforcing the Summit’s role as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue, partnerships, and investment.

For returning participants, the programme continued to deliver tangible value. Sharekh Alsharekh, Vice President for Technical Affairs and Project at the Saudi Water Authority, was attending for a third consecutive year, describing it as “an exceptionally well-organised platform that brings together leading organisations across the energy, sustainability and clean energy sectors, at a time when investment in clean solutions is gaining momentum across every field.”

The programme also attracted infrastructure leaders exploring next-generation clean energy technologies. Mini Joseph, Chief Financial Officer of India’s CIAL Infrastructure Limited, said participation provided valuable access to innovation and expertise. “The Kochi International Airport is fully running on solar energy, and we have plans to implement battery energy storage and a green hydrogen plant in the near future,” he said. “Being able to discuss these ambitions with top industry leaders has been a wonderful opportunity to explore the latest technologies in renewable energy and green hydrogen.”

With record participation, measurable deal flow, and a growing international footprint, Sustainability Business Connect at the World Future Energy Summit 2026 reaffirmed its role as a cornerstone for collaboration, investment, and delivery in the global sustainability and clean energy transition.

For more information, visit https://www.worldfutureenergysummit.com/

About World Future Energy Summit

As the largest event during ADSW, the World Future Energy Summit continues to be a driving force for innovation, collaboration, and thought leadership in renewable energy and sustainability. Now entering its 18th edition, the Summit has established itself as a vital platform bridging policy with real-world action and business growth.

The 2026 edition, taking place from 13–15 January, will feature more than 800 global brands, the dynamic Greenhouse start-up zone, the Fuse AI cleantech pavilion, and the debut of the Greenpeace Cinema. Over three days, attendees will have the opportunity to join conferences led by 300+ industry experts, explore nine exhibition halls showcasing breakthrough products and solutions, and connect with more than 50,000 participants from across the globe.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader, Masdar, to address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges through crucial conversations accelerating responsible development and fostering inclusive economic, social and environmental progress.

For more than 15 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from governments, the private sector and civil society to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, cross-sector collaboration and impactful solutions. Throughout the year, ADSW conversations and initiatives facilitate knowledge sharing and collective action that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

