Abu Dhabi - In an unprecedented gathering, the conference on "Maritime Geopolitical Stakes from the Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pacific" is set to take place on Monday, January 22, 2024, from 2:15 pm to 5:30 pm at the prestigious Zayed Theatre on SUAD Campus.

Featuring the exceptional presence of two former Chiefs of Staff of the French Navy, Admirals Alain Oudot de Dainville and Christophe Prazuck, alongside distinguished high-level guest speakers, the conference will delve into critical geopolitical and maritime security issues spanning from the Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pacific.

The event aims to shed light on the geopolitical shift from the Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific since the 1980s, emphasizing its strategic importance in the context of emerging regional powers such as the UAE and India, along with the transformative impact of China's maritime diplomacy through the New Silk Roads.

Recent international developments underscore the pivotal role of maritime geopolitics in the contemporary world. Over the past decade, the Indo-Pacific concept has gained prominence, outlining a two-ocean strategic system that transcends a singular focus on China. This concept has found resonance among leaders from Japan, India, Australia, the United States, and Europe, reflecting a concerted effort to realign strategies within this vital maritime region.

As rivalries among major powers intensify in the Indo-Pacific, the conference will host esteemed guest speakers who will explore diverse perspectives, offering valuable insights into the complex geopolitical, diplomatic, and international security issues inherent to this dynamic and potentially conflict-ridden oceanic region in Asia.

Dr Yann Rodier, Head of the History Department, at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi stated: “Through this conference, SUAD aims to foster a strategic dialogue among military personnel, maritime professionals, and academics to examine the increasing geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific, which are more relevant than ever. Breaking international news makes this topic more relevant than ever.”

Dr Derek Elzein, Associate Professor in Law, Economics and Management Department, at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented: "As an organiser of such an event, I feel it is of great importance to focus through diverse perspectives on a maritime area where military, diplomatic, and commercial interests of many countries may have common or opposed interests."

The conference is poised to be a landmark event, providing a platform for thought leaders and experts to engage in meaningful discussions that contribute to a deeper understanding of the evolving maritime landscape.

