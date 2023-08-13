Sharjah: The 20th edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions, running until September 3rd and is organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is still seeing participating shopping malls fiercely vying to present the most enticing prizes and attract a record number of shoppers.

As the event heads into its concluding stages, shopping enthusiasts will have a thrilling chance to enter raffle draws with rewards including luxury cars and other prizes collectively worth over half a million dirhams. Beyond the grand prizes, visitors can take advantage of unprecedented discounts, with up to 75% off on renowned international brands. The event is further sweetened by an array of entertainment offerings and standout marketing activities, ensuring shoppers experience more than just the typical retail therapy during these summer months.

Sharjah's malls are pulling out all the stops, promising both residents and tourists an unforgettable summer shopping spree. As Sharjah Summer Promotions celebrates its 20th anniversary, the Sharjah Chamber has lined up a plethora of prizes and promotions. Among these are vouchers, tourist and hotel packages, and a grand prize draw for a 2023 Nissan Patrol.

City Centre Al Zahia is enticing shoppers with a raffle for a 2024 Fronx SUV and the opportunity to bag SHARE points valued over AED20,000. Meanwhile, visitors to City Centre Sharjah have a chance to secure numerous free vouchers and additional discounts.

Sahara Centre is not to be left out, offering 10 vouchers each worth AED 15,000 and the opportunity to enter a draw for 3 Slingshot cars. At the Sharjah Mega Mall, shoppers can engage in the Dhs Weight competition, giving them a chance to win various vouchers and valuable prizes.

With the academic season is fast approaching, the SCCI is all set to launch its "Back to School Offers" on August 23. Spanning various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, these offers are a special segment of the ongoing "Sharjah Summer Promotions." Families can anticipate a slew of delightful shopping surprises. Leading shopping centres and stores are jumping on board, presenting a range of attractive discounts and enticing deals on essential school supplies.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations Department and General Coordinator of the event, said: "This year, the Sharjah Summer Promotions boasts significant discounts, promotions, and fresh events. Such additions not only enhance the prestige of the event but also ensure unforgettable experiences for visitors during its various phases.”

“The competitive spirit among Sharjah's shopping centres and retailers fuels these enticing promotions, encompassing daily and weekly prize draws, vouchers, and other delightful surprises for the community and avid shoppers. Furthermore, with the impending launch of the 'Back to School Offers', parents and students are poised to gain access to substantial discounts on a plethora of essential academic products, streamlining preparations for the upcoming academic year." Al Jarwan added.

