The shopping festival, which runs until the 1st of September, is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).

Held under the theme “Get set for a summer brimming with discounts and adventures”, the two-month extravaganza features a plethora of promotional deals for both Sharjah’s residents and visitors, with extensive participation from major shopping malls, retail outlets, hotel establishments, and tourist destinations.

Launched with a new visual brand identity, the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 showcases the latest products from renowned local and international brands including a diverse range of retail goods. Participating hotel establishments are also offering special deals, with discounts extending over two months and reaching up to 75 percent.

Additionally, the festival will feature the launch of the "Back to School Campaign" from August 19 to September 1, offering students and parents exceptional opportunities to purchase diverse school and educational supplies at major discounts.

Aside from marketing promotions that encompass raffle draws with prizes worth up to AED 3 million, this year's Sharjah Summer Promotions offers a packed programme of special entertainment activities for all shopping malls’ visitors, including cultural performances by folk groups.

Moreover, the new edition showcases more than 20 diverse hotel packages from 16 participating hotel establishments, alongside offers at 11 popular tourist destinations. In total, there are 70 summer offerings including entertainment events, workshops, and summer camps, which are all organised in collaboration with several government entities and sports clubs within Sharjah.

The new edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions is further enhanced by an array of entertainment offerings and promotional deals at the most popular tourist attractions and family destinations in Sharjah. These promotions offer visitors unprecedented tourism packages with complimentary experiences at the emirate's tourist spots.

Shopping enthusiasts in Sharjah will also have a chance to participate in contests and raffles and win valuable prizes, alongside gifts and rewards offered for shoppers by the Sharjah Chamber and various shopping malls and retail stores.

Sharjah Summer Promotions aims to bolster the emirate’s retail sector, invigorate commercial activity, and serve shoppers by offering a variety of luxury goods, products, and gifts at discounted prices. The festival also helps promote Sharjah’s tourism sector, driving comprehensive and sustainable economic growth in the emirate.

Additionally, it embodies a strategic partnership and integration between the private and public sectors, highlighting Sharjah's rich heritage and its significant role in boosting tourism and retail trade in the emirate.

The organising committee of the Sharjah Summer Promotions has launched a dedicated website for the event (www.shjsummer.ae), which includes all offers, packages, and discounts provided by event partners.

The website features direct booking links for hotels, shopping malls, entertainment programmes, destination experiences, and more of summer promotions. Customers making purchases at shopping centers or booking hotels in Sharjah via the website will have the opportunity to participate in the event’s raffles and win valuable prizes.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com