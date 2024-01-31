Sharjah: Sharjah Women Sports (SWS), the organising entity for the 7th Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST), held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of SWS, is gearing up to host a groundbreaking event – the inaugural 'International Conference of Medicine and Women Sports Sciences (Excel)' on February 7.

The conference, themed 'Future Vision for Establishment, Development, and Achievements,' will be held at the Al Razi Hall in the College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah, and will bring together a distinguished host of scientists, experts, academics, and researchers from diverse fields of medicine and sports sciences. The event is expected to draw female athletes, coaches, referees, and enthusiasts from both the UAE and beyond.

The conference also aims to underscore the critical role of medicine and sports sciences in advancing female athletes, as well as feature cutting-edge research and practices, providing a platform for scholarly exchange in the context of emerging trends in sports and related disciplines.

The conference will delve into several key topics, including "Sports Science and Athletic Performance," exploring aspects such as sports planning, performance, and the role of technology in sports medicine. Another focus is "Sports Medicine: Techniques for Detecting Heart Problems in Athletes," addressing the unique physiological considerations of female athletes, injury prevention, and treatment. This event marks a significant step in fostering the physical, mental, and psychological well-being of athletes.

HE Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice Chairman of the Higher Steering Committee for AWST, emphasized the conference's alignment with the visionary approach of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, stressing on the need for a comprehensive approach to advance women's sports, acknowledging their unique challenges faced and position the conference as a platform to optimize their performances through practical, innovative, and sustainable solutions.

The conference promises to be a global platform, offering the female sports community, including athletes, coaches, and sports administrators, valuable insights into the latest advancements in women's sports medicine and sciences.