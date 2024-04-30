Muscat: The vibrant tapestry of the Sultanate of Oman’s construction, design, and real estate sectors unfolded once again as the 19th edition of the Oman Design & Build Week (ODBW) commenced with grandeur. His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik bin Taimur Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Affairs, bestowed the honour of inauguration upon this esteemed event on 29 April at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

Organized by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, and powered by Sadolin Dulux, ODBW, running from April 29 until May 1, 2024, is poised to be a catalyst for progress in Oman’s construction, design, and real estate domains. Co-located with the Oman Real Estate Expo (OREX), this event promises an enriching experience for industry stakeholders.

The notable participation of industry titans underscores ODBW's dedication to fostering dialogue, nurturing innovation, and propelling progress within these vital sectors. Under the patronage of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, and in partnership with the Oman Real Estate Association, this event signifies a collaborative effort towards industry advancement.

H.E. Dr. Khalfan bin Said Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are indeed delighted to host an event of such scale that will stimulate the construction, design, and real estate sector. ODBW signals the qualitative shift that the sector has witnessed over the years, with businesses becoming more agile, innovative, and progressive."

A key highlight of the event is The Real Estate Conference, offering CPD-credited sessions providing insights into the Oman Spatial Strategy and Oman Real Estate Strategy, and their impact on the investment environment and construction industry. Panel discussions will delve into pertinent topics such as investment opportunities, legislation and laws, future cities, and real estate finance, among others.

OREX, co-located with ODBW, will feature a stellar showcase of properties from across the Sultanate and beyond. With projects like Sultan Haitham City, Al Jabal Al Akhdar, and Model Residential Neighborhoods Projects ‘Sorouh’ on display, OREX aims to facilitate enhanced interactions between local and international property developers, real estate brokers, and potential buyers, driving growth and development in the Sultanate’s real estate sector.

The 2024 edition of Oman Design and Build Week will be held from the 29th April – 01st May at the Oman Convention and Exhibitor Centre from 11am – 8pm.