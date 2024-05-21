WORLD CAPITALS: Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the US dollar firmed, the metal backing away from a record peak hit in the previous session as a fusion of bullish factors including growing US rate cut bets and geopolitical risks drove safe-haven demand, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $2,410.73 per ounce, as of 0335 GMT after hitting a record high of $2440.49 on Monday.

Also, US gold futures fell 1% at $2,414.00.

Spot silver fell 1.5% to $31.35 an ounce after hitting a more than 11-year high in the last session.

Platinum lost 1.1% to $1,035.15, after hitting its highest since 12th May 2023 on Monday. Palladium dropped 1.8% to $1,008.91.