Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a plan to boost the 2024 fiscal year's budget to help fund a handout stimulus scheme, the Budget Bureau head said.

The amount of the increase will be decided later, budget bureau director Chalermphol Pensoot told reporters.

On Monday, he said there was a plan for an additional budget of 122 billion baht ($3.36 billion). ($1 = 36.30 baht) (Reporting by Thanadech Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by John Mair)