Thailand's lower house on Friday passed a 3.48 trillion baht ($95.6 billion) budget bill for the 2024 fiscal year, aimed at reviving aimed at reviving Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
The 2024 budget for the fiscal year ending September aims for a 9.3% rise in spending and a drop of 0.3% in the budget deficit to 693 billion baht from the previous year. The budget was passed with 298 lawmakers in favour and 166 against. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by)