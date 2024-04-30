Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), the region’s leading Investor Relations professional group, is proud to announce its collaboration with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the fastest-growing exchanges in the world, for the 16th MEIRA Annual Conference & Awards, scheduled to take place on the 11th and 12th December in Abu Dhabi.

Renowned as the premier Investor Relations (IR) gathering in the Middle East, the 2024 edition, held under the theme Bridging Opportunities: Accelerating IR in the Middle Eastern Capital Markets, will feature a ground-breaking addition: a bespoke corporate-access event tailored exclusively to facilitate meaningful connections between IR officers and investors from both buy- and sell-side segments of the financial industry. This signature conference underscores MEIRA's dedication to fostering dialogue and networking opportunities in the investment community.

The 2024 MEIRA Annual Conference in Abu Dhabi presents a strategic platform for listed companies, brokers, research analysts, IR advisory firms, investors, and regional regulatory bodies to converge, explore and make decisions on investor relations (IR), environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, artificial intelligence (AI) and overall capital market strategies.

Paolo Casamassima, in reflecting on this initiative, remarked, "The Annual Conference stands as the flagship event for MEIRA. In line with the successes of my predecessors, I aimed to enhance the value proposition for MEIRA members by integrating the buy- and sell-side community. With the esteemed partnership of ADX, we have a unique opportunity to elevate the scale and impact of the conference, establishing it as the premier gathering for IR professionals across the region.

“ADX is pleased to support MEIRA in bringing its marquee initiative to Abu Dhabi. The 2024 MEIRA Conference & Awards augments ADX’s ongoing support of its listed companies and the regional capital market community in their investor relations and corporate governance efforts. As a financial market infrastructure provider and a capital-raising platform, ADX connects issuers, local and foreign investors to investment opportunities. At ADX, we actively foster a thriving and sustainable capital market ecosystem that supports the economic growth of Abu Dhabi. We hope ADX listed companies and the financial institutions will join us in this initiative,” said Mr Matthias Büchler, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The 2024 MEIRA Conference & Awards will comprise a two-day conference including multiple morning sessions of panel discussions, presentations and TED Talks, sessions specifically tailored for MEIRA’s corporate members, as well as trainings and seminars for IR professionals. The Gala and Awards Dinner will be taking place on the evening of the 11th December and is set to recognise the best IR efforts across the Middle East.