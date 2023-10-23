Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced that evaluators from Sharjah government departments can now register to participate as trainees in the 2023 Sharjah Excellence Award’s evaluation and jury committees. The Award, organised by the SCCI, is held annually under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It endeavours to instil a culture of quality and excellence within the UAE and Gulf private sectors, promoting the adoption of best practices.

The registration process can be completed by contacting the Award’s email address at award@shsjeen.org. Prospective evaluators can select from different participation categories, including evaluation team lead, expert evaluator, new evaluator, or trainee evaluator. Those selected are required to attend team meetings, conduct site visits to economic institutions participating in the Award, write up reports and results, and commit to carrying out evaluations with the utmost integrity and performance quality.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, said the SCCI’s invitation to evaluators from Sharjah government departments to participate in the Award as trainees is in line with its commitment to achieving the Award’s goals. Notably, these goals include investing in human capital and boosting the pivotal role of the UAE’s human resources, upgrading employee’s competitive capabilities based on the view that they are both the centre and the aim of the nation’s development — a promising and valuable asset.

Every year, Al Hajri said, the Award attracts an elite group of evaluators from different economic, commercial, and administrative sectors, making the evaluation committees a main pillar of the Award’s ongoing excellence and leadership. Trainees can benefit from the expertise of these jury committees, gaining experience and learning about established best practices in the evaluation process.

Each category of the Sharjah Award for Excellence has unique evaluation criteria and methodologies. The Award’s eight categories are: the Sharjah Gulf Localization Award, the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, the Sharjah Excellence Award, the Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award, the Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, the Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, the Sharjah Best Security Standards Award, and the Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.

