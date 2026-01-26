Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) kicked off its Sustainability Future Lab university challenge powered by KPMG Bahrain and supported by the Supreme Council for Environment at a launch event attended by more than 62 students and 20 mentors alongside partners, judges and organizers. Gathering at the Reboot Coding Institute, the venue partner, students and mentors got familiar with the challenge, which will see them develop innovative solutions to real-world sustainability problems over the coming week.

The challenge forms an integral part of SFME’s 4th edition taking place on 27–28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay. The initiative reflects the Forum’s commitment to strengthening youth participation in sustainability leadership and aligns with Bahrain’s national priorities and global climate commitments.

