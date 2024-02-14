Egyptian social enterprise SEKEM joins the world's leading organic food fair, showcasing its diverse products and advocating for regenerative solutions.

SEKEM Group, a pioneering Egyptian social enterprise committed to regenerative agriculture, is participating in Biofach 2024, the world's leading trade fair for organic food, held from February 13-16 in Nuremberg, Germany. During the event, SEKEM will showcase its diverse range of high-quality organic products at booth 515 in Hall 7. Visitors can explore various offerings from the SEKEM brand, including herbs, juices, vegetables, and honey, alongside premium raw ingredients from its sister company, Lotus.

Beyond showcasing its organic products, SEKEM will be actively promoting regenerative agriculture practices. Mr. Helmy Abouleish, CEO of SEKEM Group, will be a featured speaker at the conference session titled "Imagine: Paying for Ecosystem Services Creates Accounting Corporate Value Rather Than Costs." Mr. Helmy will join industry leaders in discussing innovative financing models to support regenerative land management and promote healthier ecosystems.

Furthermore, SEKEM's efforts during the conference aligns with Biofach's central themes, including "Food for the Future: Women's Impact on Sustainable Food Systems'' and sector trends like "Holistic.Climate.Regeneration" and "Personal and Planetary Health." Additionally, the company’s participation in Biofach 2024 is a testament to its ongoing efforts to address global challenges related to food security, climate change, and education.

The company aims to emphasize the importance of organic agriculture, particularly the biodynamic approach, as a crucial solution that enhances agro-ecosystem health and resilience through biodiversity, biological cycles, and soil activity, contributing to long-term food security and individual farm resilience.

For more information about SEKEM Group, please visit the company's official website, Facebook page, Instagram Account and LinkedIn account

About SEKEM Group:

Founded in 1977, SEKEM is a leading social enterprise pioneering regenerative solutions to Egypt's challenges. Named after an Egyptian hieroglyph representing vitality from the sun, SEKEM tackles issues like unhealthy diets, food insecurity, climate change, and water scarcity. Dr. Ibrahim Abouleish, the founder, believed in regenerative desert reclamation within a strong community as a solution to Egypt's challenges. Starting in the desert, SEKEM blossomed into a diverse ecosystem of organic farms, companies, NGOs, schools, and a medical center, all guided by holistic principles and creating value for communities and the environment. Their innovative approach has earned them global recognition as a leading social business.