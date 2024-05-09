H.E. Maher Tarish, Member of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), stressed that the participation of the Ajman Chamber and several government and banking agencies in the “AIM Summit 2024” reflects the efforts made to enhance Ajman’s position on the business and investment map regionally and globally, in addition to the availability of a platform that brings together senior officials, economic experts, and business leaders to exchange experiences, ideas, best practices, and opportunities to grow the volume of intra-trade.

He explained that participation comes within the Ajman Chamber’s plan to enhance its international presence in global forums with a view to developing a renewed global economic relations network that supports expansion and business development opportunities and promotes Ajman as an ideal destination for investment

The Ajman Chamber pavilion participating in the AIM Investment Summit includes the “Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation - Ajman, Ajman Free Zone, Ajman Bank, and the Ajman Center for Entrepreneurship of the Ajman Chamber.”

For his part, Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector at the Ajman Chamber, stressed that the Ajman Chamber Pavilion and the participating entities under the umbrella of the Ajman Chamber were keen to enhance communication with business leaders and participants in the AIM Investment Summit to explore ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation. Investment incentives and opportunities available in the Emirate of Ajman such as industrial, commercial, tourism, service, health, educational, real estate, building and construction, and other sectors were also promoted."