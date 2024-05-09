Abu Dhabi: – The 2024 AIM Congress hosted an extraordinary event as global leaders convened for the Ministerial Roundtable on Investment under the Roundtables’ Track, held at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi from May 7 to 9. In a ministerial think tank, an elite group of distinguished ministers from around the world shared insights and strategies to navigate the challenges posed by economic volatility, geopolitics, and the looming global economic slowdown.

HE Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, emphasized the significance of emerging markets in driving future growth. He highlighted the importance of adapting to free economy, leveraging technology, and fostering regulatory improvements to unlock hidden investment opportunities. The UAE’s proactive approach to invest in future economy sectors, particularly in supporting SMEs, underscores its commitment to fostering economic resilience and job creation.

HE Elmedin Konakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bosnia and Herzegovina, emphasized the need to transform adversities into opportunities, stressing the importance of integrating international investment and leveraging national resources to attract investors.

HE Jean-Lucien Bussa, Minister of Foreign Trade, Democratic Republic of Congo, showcased Congo's investment-friendly policies, including tax exemptions and non-discriminatory practices, to encourage international investors to explore the country's vast potential.

HE Miguel Medina, Minister of Investment, Honduras, highlighted Honduras’ robust FDI growth and attractive incentives, such as manufacturing free zones and tax exemptions, aimed at attracting flagship companies and fostering economic transformation.

HE Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister Of Tourism And Creative Economy, Indonesia, emphasized the importance of innovation, adaptation, and collaboration in driving investment growth, particularly in transformative sectors like healthcare and digitization.

HE Ryad Mezzour, Ministry of Industry and Trade Morocco, emphasized the need for depolarizing regulations, promoting trade openness, and instilling confidence in domestic products to capitalize on hidden opportunities and foster economic self-reliance.

HE Fabio Righi, Minister Industry Trade, Handicraft, Technological Research Of San Marino, highlighted San Marino's transition towards an open economy, leveraging digitalization and streamlined regulations to support SMEs and attract international investors.

HE Hon. Anite Evelyn, Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Privatization and Investment) - Uganda, showcased Uganda’s investment-friendly environment, emphasizing local product promotion and liberalized economic policies to spur FDI growth and job creation.

HE Sulton Rahimzoda, Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management, Tajikistan, outlined Tajikistan’s untapped potential in renewable energy and mineral resources, coupled with favorable investment regulations, to attract international investors.

HE Claver Gatete, Undersecretary General United Nations & Executive Secretary- Economic Commission for Africa, emphasized the importance of private sector investment in addressing Africa’s economic challenges, advocating for regional collaboration to unlock the continent's vast potential in agriculture, mining, and trade.

HE Sergey Cheremin, Minister of Moscow City Government, Head of the Department for External Economic & International Relations of Moscow, highlighted Moscow’s economic diversification efforts and investor-friendly policies, debunking misconceptions and showcasing the city's resilience and growth.

HE Dr Mohammad Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Region Investment Board, extended a warm invitation to investors, emphasizing Kurdistan’s favorable investment climate and commitment to equal treatment of local and international investors.

Dr Khaled Hanafy, Secretary General Union of Arab Chambers, underscored the pivotal role of the private sector in driving economic growth, advocating for increased collaboration and innovation to harness the potential of digital products and empower small entities.

The Ministerial Roundtable on Investment at the 2024 AIM Congress served as a platform for global leaders to exchange ideas, foster partnerships, and unlock hidden investment opportunities amidst the evolving economic landscape.

AIM Congress 2024 is hosting more than 150 high-level dignitaries, with 900+ speakers and over 12,000 participants from 175 countries around the world participating. AIM Congress has also organized 27 joint events in cooperation with over 330+ local, international, and global partners.

