Cairo – Under the patronage of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Environment, and with the participation of more than 400 exhibiting companies from 25 countries, the Egypt International Exhibition Center today witnessed the launch of the 13th edition of Fi Africa and ProPak MENA. The event, taking place from June 2 to 4, 2025, aims to drive a qualitative transformation in the food, beverage, and manufacturing industries in Egypt and Africa by showcasing the latest innovations in food ingredients and packaging solutions. Over the course of three days, the exhibition is expected to attract more than 16,000 visitors, including top industry professionals and decision-makers from across the globe.

As a testament to strengthening international cooperation and promoting trade integration between the Arab and Latin American regions, the opening ceremony includes the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Informa and the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (CCAB). This strategic partnership marks the start of broader cooperation beyond Fi Africa & ProPak MENA, aiming to strengthen market ties, boost trade, and foster cross-regional collaboration. The signing takes place in the presence of H.E. Paulino Franco de Carvalho, Ambassador of Brazil to Egypt, and Dr. Michael Gamal, Head of the Regional Office in Cairo at CCAB.

The opening ceremony was attended by several high-level ambassadors, including: H.E. Mr. Sisira Senavirathne, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Egypt; H.E. Ms. Polly Ioannou, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Egypt; and Ahmed El Shafdee, Chief Representative of the Egypt-Dubai Chambers.

The opening ceremony also witnessed the attendance of prominent speakers, including Eng. Ashraf El-Ghazayerli, Chairman of the Chamber of Food Industries, Eng. Nadim Elias, Chairman of CPPI, Ph.D Patrick Jean Gilabert, Unido Representative of the Regional Office Hub in Egypt and Ms. Soha Attalah, Vice President of the World Packaging organization.

In addition, representatives from several embassies, including Greece, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Royal Thai, among others, were present, alongside a distinguished group of speakers and experts in the food manufacturing and packaging sectors.

This year’s edition—the largest to date—boasts broad regional and international participation from Egypt, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, including Italy, Germany, Turkey, India, China, the UAE, Malaysia, and Jordan. The exhibition also features prominent government entities, as well as regional and international organizations. Industry-leading companies such as Hi-Tek, UniOil, Kamena, and Mashreq further underscore the event’s credibility as a powerful platform for innovation, sustainability, and knowledge exchange within the food and packaging industries.

As part of the main conference program, a specialized forum is being held in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), addressing value chains and the challenges facing the sector in Africa. The conference will feature over 70 educational sessions with the participation of 50 speakers. Topics include food security, sustainability, innovation, artificial intelligence, and market trends, fostering meaningful engagement and knowledge sharing among participants. A high-level roundtable will also be held, bringing together top experts to discuss practical solutions for reducing food loss and enhancing food security in Africa. The roundtable is jointly organized by Informa, LibanPack, UNIDO, the World Packaging Organization (WPO), and Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands.

Hands-on training sessions are also taking place on the show floor, including live gelato and bakery workshops led by Auf and Valmar, with expert chefs from France and Italy. Moreover, the annual Women in Food & Beverage Forum returns in partnership with Women of Egypt and CEO Women, featuring an inclusive dialogue on leadership in the industry with contributions from both female and male leaders. These side events aim to enrich the overall experience, promote knowledge exchange, and enhance product competitiveness in local and regional markets. The “Tasting Zone” offers a unique 360° live cooking experience, adding an engaging, experiential layer to the event. In addition, collaborative workshops with CPPI, MEFOSA, AHDO, and EOS will offer certified training for participants.

This year’s edition also marks the debut of the “Matchmaking Program,” providing over 350 curated B2B meetings between 200 executive decision-makers and 100 exhibiting companies. The program is designed to create exclusive opportunities for partnerships and investments tailored to individual business needs.

In this context, Mostapha Khalil, Group Director at Informa Egypt, stated: “The overwhelming turnout this year reflects the market’s hunger, both locally and regionally, for serious platforms that support industrial growth and create real opportunities for networking and expansion. The diversity of nationalities, the richness of showcased solutions, and the exceptional engagement across all stakeholders highlight that we are not merely hosting an industrial event; we are providing a transformative platform, reshaping the food manufacturing and packaging sectors. This is evident in the strong interest in sustainable solutions and advanced technologies, showing that the exhibition has evolved beyond a traditional showcase into a springboard for strategic partnerships and deeper industrial transformation.”

Mohamed Abdel Hamid, Exhibition Director of Fi Africa and ProPak MENA, added: “What we’ve seen during the opening hours is an unprecedented level of interaction between exhibitors and visitors, especially among decision-makers and government representatives. Fi Africa offers a specialized platform for food ingredients, sweeteners, flavors, supplements, coffee, and tea. Meanwhile, ProPak MENA focuses on the latest in packaging technologies, printing, industrial automation, bakery, and confectionery products. Together, the two exhibitions offer a robust platform for knowledge transfer and strategic business connections. Our goal is to build on this momentum and solidify Egypt’s position as a reliable regional industrial and commercial hub.”

It is worth noting that the continued organization of this event in Egypt for the 13th consecutive year highlights the country’s status as an advanced regional hub in food manufacturing and supply. It also underscores Informa commitment to supporting the local industry through world-class events that foster skills development, encourage innovation, and expand business opportunities across African, Arab, and global markets.

This commitment is reinforced by strong partnerships with leading local and international entities, including: Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Environment, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), World Packaging Organization (WPO), Middle East and North Africa Food Safety Associates (MEFOSA), Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality (EOS), Arab Health and Development Corporation (AHDO), Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC), Chamber of Printing and Packaging Industries (CPPI), Chamber of Food Industries (CFI), Chamber of Cereals Industry, alongside the organizing company, Informa.