Games are expected to be the largest international sports event in the UAE to date, bringing people from all walks of life and uniting the community

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is proudly participating at Abu Dhabi Summer Sports, located at ADNEC Abu Dhabi, to promote healthy lifestyles and build excitement for next year’s landmark Games.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is set to be the largest and most diverse international sports event ever held in the Middle East. It will take place across the UAE from February 6-15, with more than 25,000 expected participants competing across 33 sports, including four traditional sports that celebrate the nation’s rich heritage. The event will create a platform for social connection, healthy living, pride in the UAE and excellence that transcends age limits.

The Open Masters' presence at Abu Dhabi Summer Sports, running from June 5 to August 21 in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, offers several engagement points. These include a dedicated booth where participants and volunteers can sign up for the Games and discover their overarching purpose, reinforcing its vision and underscoring the critical importance of active living for older generations.

The Open Masters Games team is working with the wider wellness ecosystem to promote healthy, active lifestyles in line with the UAE’s vision, as expressed in initiatives such as the National Sports Strategy – 2031, which aspires to increase the proportion of people practising diverse sports to 71 per cent of the population.

To learn more about the Open Masters Games and register for Abu Dhabi 2026, visit https://abudhabimasters2026.com.

About the event

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 takes place from 6-15 February 2026 at over 20 venues across the United Arab Emirates, solidifying the UAE's standing as an international sporting hub and its commitment to developing global sports events. The event embodies the inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to adopt sports and movement as a lifestyle for all segments of society and age groups, particularly senior citizens. Furthermore, it looks to support and develop the sports sector as a space for intergenerational and intercultural communication.

Focused on encouraging a healthy lifestyle and fostering a sense of community amongst UAE residents, in addition to celebrating the collective love for sports, the event is expected to attract more than 25,000 participants in 33 sports including archery, shooting, football, basketball, volleyball, netball, rugby, athletics, swimming, cycling, golf, tennis, table tennis, badminton, squash, weightlifting, judo, karate, jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, sailing, kayaking/canoeing, camel racing, bowling, cricket, orienteering, padel, traditional falconry, traditional horse racing, triathlon/duathlon, wrestling, traditional equestrian events, and obstacle course racing.

The minimum age for competitors is 30; there is no maximum age. The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights the UAE’s values of tolerance and inclusivity, and its capabilities and world-class facilities for hosting international events.

For more information, please visit https://abudhabimasters2026.com

