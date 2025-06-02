Dubai (UAE): International Schools Partnership (iSP) hosted its ‘Class of Change’ Summit at The English College, Dubai and The Hamilton International School, Doha. The event brought together student and teacher eco-leaders, school Principals, and facilities managers from iSP Schools across the region to celebrate the shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

A total of 9 iSP schools from across the Middle East took part in this year’s iSP Class of Change pilot project, each working toward measurable impact in reducing energy consumption and driving positive environmental change.

This pilot marks the first time an entire iSP region has adopted a whole-school approach to sustainability, bringing together students, eco-lead staff, and facilities managers in a united effort to reduce environmental impact. The collaboration across roles and campuses reflects the culture of sustainability iSP is embedding throughout its schools. As a cutting-edge example of sustainability at scale, the Middle East’s leadership will now serve as a model for similar initiatives across SP’s global portfolio.

The event celebrated student-led innovation and progress in sustainability and recognised the iSP schools that achieved the greatest reduction in energy consumption across the iSP network. Emissions were reduced by 17% this school year compared to the year prior, which is means over 2,000 tonnes of carbon saved. This is equivalent to over 12,000 trees grown for 10 years, taking 160 cars off the road for an entire year, or powering 1,500 homes for a month.

Aspen Heights British School, In Abu Dhabi was named the school making the most impact and was awarded the first-place prize of AED 100,000 to be used to further support its campus sustainability initiatives. Reach British School also in Abu Dhabi received second place, while The Hamilton International School in Doha received third. The English College in Dubai was recognised with the Whole School Sustainability award for embedding a culture of sustainability within in the whole school community.

Kam Bhamra, Regional Managing Director, iSP - Middle East said: “At iSP, we believe that real change begins with empowering students to lead the way. The Class of Change Summit and the impact recognised, is a testament to the innovation, passion, and responsibility our students are demonstrating in tackling today’s most urgent environmental challenges. By uniting schools, educators, and like-minded partners, we’re not only celebrating progress, but we are also building a more sustainable future together.”

Held under the theme "Be the Change!”, the event featured inspiring showcases of student projects, collaborative discussions on best practices in energy conservation, and celebrated the impact the community has made towards sustainability.

About International Schools Partnership:

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from iSP Schools thrive throughout their lifetime.

International Schools Partnership (iSP) is a global community of over 100 international schools across over 25 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognises our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. iSP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities, and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programmes.

iSP.

Where confidence grows.

