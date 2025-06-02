Turkish Airlines continues to bring industry stakeholders together to promote the cultural wonders of Türkiye, driven by the privilege of being the national flag carrier. The second event of the "Connect to Türkiye" series in Türkiye was held at Izmir's ancient city of Ephesus, an UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ahead of the event in Izmir, Turkish Airlines hosted approximately 200 senior executives from major tour operators from 90 cities worldwide, with programs in Afyon and Denizli cities to highlight the country’s undiscovered gems.

Commenting on the event, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated, "We extend our thanks to all stakeholders, travel agencies, and business partners from around the globe participating in our event. As we promote the cultural richness of Türkiye and showcase its historical and contemporary wonders, their contributions to this mission are paramount."

Initiated first in New York in 2022 to strengthen Türkiye's international brand recognition and support regional tourism, "Connect to Türkiye" events continue to take place worldwide, latest of which was in Osaka in April 2025. In 2024, hundreds of tourism agency executives were also gathered in Istanbul to explore Türkiye's rich offerings.

