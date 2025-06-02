Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah concluded the 55th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, yesterday, Sunday, recording unprecedented figures in participation and attendance.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the five-day exhibition attracted more than 87,000 visitors, marking 9 percent increase compared to the previous edition. This reinforces the exhibition’s status as one of the largest and most significant gold and jewellery trade exhibitions in the UAE and the region.

The 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show featured the participation of over 500 local and international exhibitors, representing high-end brands in gold, diamonds, and luxury watches, in addition to 1,800 high-profile designers, manufacturers, and industry professionals.

Occupying an expansive 30,000 square metres, the exhibition marked the debut participation of several international participants from Russia, Mexico, Tanzania, and Egypt. It also saw the presence of an elite group of leading jewellery and watchmakers from both local and global markets. Key exhibiting countries include the UAE, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon.

The 55th edition presented a set of exclusive jewellery pieces and culturally inspired international designs officially recognised by Guinness World Records. Key highlights included the unveiling of the world’s longest diamond necklace. The masterpiece spans 108 meters and is adorned with more than 600 lab-grown diamonds, meticulously crafted in 18-karat rose gold.

The exhibition also unveiled the “Union Frame,” which has entered the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest gold frame.

Another standout attraction was a fully gold-plated car introduced by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery. Nicknamed ‘Gold-Zilla’ for its looks and powerful performance, the extraordinarily rare piece is valued at nearly 3.67 million dirhams, offering a unique blend of mechanical power and dynamic artistic innovation.

The 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show witnessed a distinguished presence by the Italian pavilion that unveiled rare collections of handcrafted diamond and jewellery pieces. The pavilion featured around 50 brands, a 15 percent growth over the previous edition, making Italy the largest international participant in the show.

Designed by some of Italy’s most celebrated designers, the collections were custom-designed and produced exclusively for the exhibition, with each piece offered in highly limited editions, typically no more than two per design, drawing wide attention from global luxury jewellery connoisseurs.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show has successfully reinforced its status as a leading global platform bringing together top designers and renowned international brands under one roof. This was evident in the record participation of over 500 exhibitors and 1,800 designers from around the world, along with more than 87,000 visitors.

He noted that this exceptional turnout reflects growing confidence in the exhibition and its vital role in supporting and advancing the gold and jewellery sector. He affirmed Expo Sharjah’s commitment to further enhancing the exhibition, expanding collaboration with partners, and driving innovation in an industry that undergoes significant transformation and offers substantial global opportunities

This edition of the exhibition featured outstanding participation from 20 young Emirati female designers, who presented their latest innovative collections of gold and diamond jewellery with a global flair. Their unique designs drew inspiration from the local environment and cultural heritage, incorporating traditional crafts such as Al-Talli into contemporary creations.

Among the standout pieces were “Zayed’s Lantern,” the “Palm Necklace,” the “Well” design, and the “Emirati Dama’a,” along with a variety of finely crafted jewellery pieces made with gemstones, natural pearls, and gold, all showcasing exceptional skill and artistry.

The exhibition is set to announce today, Monday, the winners of prestigious prizes allocated for its visitors, including a Tesla Model 3 and luxury gold and diamond sets.

The 55th edition presented rare and exclusive collections of high-end jewellery, exceptional diamonds, and premium timepieces, all offered at competitive prices and with special discounts. It also recorded robust sales, reflecting strong consumer demand and the exhibition’s continued role as a key marketplace for luxury gold and jewellery acquisitions.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com