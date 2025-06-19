Qatar - HE Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Laurent Saint-Martin, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad on the sidelines of Vision Golfe forum held in Paris on June 17-18.

The bilateral trade between Qatar and France reached about QR11bn over the past five years, with as many as 574 French companies currently operating from Qatar, further bolstering the economic partnership, according to a top official.



"Qatar stands as a key strategic partner within the framework of the GCC (Gulf Co-operation Council)–France co-operation, retaining strong bilateral ties with France focused on advancing mutual development and prosperity," HE Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, told the ‘Vision Golfe’ forum, which was held in Paris on June 17-18.



The minister highlighted key indicators of Qatar’s economic performance, reflecting rising global investor confidence. He reaffirmed Qatar’s continued efforts to implement national strategies with a focus on furthering economic diversification and public-private partnerships.



HE al-Sayed invited French companies to explore the wide range of investment opportunities available in Qatar, especially at national free zones, the Qatar Financial Center (QFC), the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) and other platforms that offer attractive incentives and competitive advantages.



He also reiterated Qatar’s commitment to developing investment infrastructure and fostering high-impact, sustainable partnerships that benefit both nations.



The minister affirmed the pivotal role played by Qatar in enhancing the security and stability of the region through active diplomacy, regional and international partnerships, and ongoing efforts in supporting priority issues.



The Vision Golfe brought together ministers, senior officials, decision-makers and industry experts from the GCC states and France, featuring high-level sessions on strategic themes aligned with future development priorities, including AI (artificial intelligence), technology and innovation, water and waste management, energy in the Gulf, transport connectivity, global partnerships, and tech-driven healthcare systems.



Qatar’s participation reflects growing bilateral relations with France, and underscores the importance of constructive economic dialogue on regional and global issues of shared interest.



On the sidelines of the forum, HE al-Sayed held bilateral meetings with French officials, including Laurent Saint-Martin, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad. Discussions focused on enhancing economic and trade co-operation.

