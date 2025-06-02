Cairo, Egypt— Huawei hosted “Huawei Cloud Fintech Summit Egypt 2025”, to accelerate digital transformation and fintech innovation across Egypt. Held under the theme “Huawei Cloud: Becomes Egypt’s Premier Fintech Partner with a Local, High-Performance Cloud,” the summit reinforces Huawei Cloud’s commitment to delivering advanced, secure, and locally optimized cloud solutions tailored for the Fintech sector.

During the summit, Huawei cloud showcased the latest innovations for the Fintech industry, a particular focus on end-to-end cloud services tailored for fintech companies in Egypt. By bringing together fintech companies, startups, and technology partners, the summit has become a central platform for cloud-based innovation, strategic dialogue, and ecosystem collaboration. It underscored the increasing role of cloud technology in accelerating Egypt’s fintech landscape and highlighted Huawei’s ongoing support to the country’s Fintech industry.

The summit served as a platform for global knowledge sharing, with notable contributions from key players. It highlighted the value proposition of HUAWEI CLOUD as the ideal partner for Fintech companies in Egypt. With its deep expertise and innovative solutions in security compliance, AI & big data, and database management, HUAWEI CLOUD Egypt is the only cloud provider to have achieved the NTRA Tier III certification.

President of Huawei Cloud Northern Africa Cloud, Gio Feng delivered a welcome speech, stressing that on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Huawei's in Egypt, HUAWEI CLOUD has established the first public cloud region in the Northern Africa region, focusing on technological innovation, ecosystem construction, and security compliance, and enabling Egypt's Fintech vision with global experience and local commitment.

Jo Xu, CEO of Huawei Cloud Egypt said, “At Huawei Cloud, we believe the future of fintech is cloud-native, intelligent, and collaborative. This summit is a testament to our vision of delivering localized, high-performance cloud solutions that empower Fintech institutions to innovate securely and at scale. With cybersecurity at the heart of everything we build, we are committed to providing trusted, compliant cloud infrastructure that meets the evolving security needs of the financial industry specially with the cybersecurity accreditation certificate that we received from the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA), ensuring world-class compliance and security for all our partners. Egypt is poised to become a regional fintech powerhouse, and we are proud to contribute to this transformation.”

He added, “The Huawei Cloud Fintech Summit Egypt 2025 marks a new chapter in our journey to support Egypt’s digital economy. With 37 years of global ICT experience, Huawei Cloud now serves over 500 financial customers across banking, insurance, securities, and fintech. Our infrastructure spans 33 regions, 93 availability zones, over 2,800 CDN nodes, and more than 170 countries and regions. We are committed to being Egypt’s strategic fintech partner by offering cutting-edge technologies, trusted infrastructure, and global expertise tailored to local needs. Together, we can shape a smarter, more inclusive financial future.”

As Egypt continues to emerge as a regional fintech powerhouse, Huawei remains a steadfast partner—driving growth through localized infrastructure, strategic collaborations, and globally proven, next-generation technology solutions.