UAE – The Family Office Summit 2025 concluded with resounding success at the luxurious Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, uniting leading family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors representing over $500 billion in assets under management. This year’s Abu Dhabi edition further solidified the UAE’s position as a global powerhouse in wealth management, venture capital, and private capital deployment.

Following the momentum of past editions in Dubai, the summit marked a defining moment in Abu Dhabi’s rise as a central hub for wealth leadership and innovation. The event welcomed a capped audience of 235 high-level participants, including 61 family offices, 82 family holdings, 29 buy-side mid-market firms, 5 sovereign wealth and pension funds, and 9 strategic summit partners.

“The Family Office Summit has become a cornerstone event for global investors seeking deep dialogue and curated networking,” said Obediah Ayton, Chairman of the Family Office Summit. “The summit offered the perfect backdrop for transformative conversations with 11 panel discussions unpacked covering topics about wealth, governance, and the future of legacy.”

One of the key panelists (Family Office 2.0), Vaidotas Melynavicius (Chief Investment Officer, Santocedrus Capital), Amer Al Osh (Chief Development Officer, Gewan Holding), Julien Tizot (Chief Investment Officer, Aras Partners), and Biju Thomas (Senior Director, Private Banking, Mashreq), highlighted the significant changes unfolding in the family office space, particularly in Abu Dhabi. The discussion focused on the next generation taking charge of future-ready, tech-enabled family offices and the growing convergence of international and local families learning from one another.

A significant highlight of the summit was the growing influence of the next generation of family office leaders, who are rewriting the rules of wealth management with bold investments in venture capital and digital innovation. There were some key young experts who contributed to a dynamic dialogue around how young family stewards are embedding sustainability, technology, and entrepreneurial thinking into their investment DNA.

The young investors are playing a central role in shaping these digital strategies. According to the recent report, 79% of next-gen investors in the Middle East see high potential in digital and tech sectors, reflecting a broader generational shift toward innovation and sustainability.

Discussions also focused on how family offices and institutional investors are actively capitalizing on private equity to diversify portfolios, boost returns, and drive long-term value. Many family offices are currently drawn to private equity investment especially green energy aligning well with UAE sustainability goals offering potential growth and wealth preservation.

In a few dedicated sessions, experts spoke what it takes to build a resilient and future-ready family office structure. The discussion covered smart governance frameworks, proactive risk management, and aligning operations to future proof the office, mitigate long-term risk and ensure generational continuity.

Obediah Ayton added “The panels explored how family offices are strategically balancing financial returns with long-term impact, particularly through investments in high-potential sectors such as healthcare and real estate.”

“We discussed how next-generation and female leaders are playing pivotal roles in driving innovation by leveraging advanced technologies like AI to enhance decision-making, strengthen governance, and shape long-term legacy planning.”

The evolving digital asset landscape was another key highlight, especially in light of the UAE’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) providing clarity and improved custody solutions. With maturing markets and stronger regulatory frameworks, many family offices especially led by 2nd and 3rd generations are now investing in cryptocurrency businesses, viewing them not as speculative gambles but as structured, strategic asset classes.

The event’s design prioritized organic engagement, with dynamic seating, private networking lounges, and a thoughtfully curated attendee list with 19 family offices attending for the first time in the UAE that encouraged meaningful conversations and tangible outcomes. Next generation of family office leaders, Female leadership, inclusive governance, were central themes, further reinforcing the UAE’s progressive vision for wealth stewardship.

With global participation spanning the GCC, Europe, the U.S., and Asia, the summit reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s growing status as a premier destination for financial innovation and strategic wealth dialogue.

