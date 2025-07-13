Join expert-led photography tours as part of ‘Capture the Future,’ offering a unique opportunity to explore the museum through the lens of its own photographers.

The Museum of the Future is bringing moments of calm to visitors with guided yoga in Level 3, Al Waha, part of its new ‘Wellness Weekend’ offering.

For the very first time, visitors will get the chance to light up the Museum’s façade in a unique ‘Light the Future’ experience.

Step behind the scenes for an exclusive tour uncovering the museum’s inner workings that bring it to life.

Dubai – This summer, the Museum of the Future invites visitors to experience a vibrant new season full of cultural and educational activations, curated to inspire all ages. From 1 July to 30 September 2025, guests can also enjoy unlimited access to the museum with an all-new exclusive ‘Summer Pass’.

As part of the museum’s special summer activations and for the first time, visitors will be able to enter the museum at any time during operating hours, with Summer Pass holders receiving exclusive access to seasonal events and behind-the-scenes experiences. The initiative reflects the museum’s ongoing commitment to education, wellness, creativity, and innovation.

Meet an Astronaut

Headline activations include ‘Meet an Astronaut’, scheduled for both 14 July and 21 july, where guests will have the opportunity to interact with members of the UAE Space Programme including real-life astronauts from Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). Visitors will gain insight into the country’s evolving space ambitions during the two space-themed days.

Capture the Future

As part of the summer activations, the museum will also introduce ‘Capture the Future,’ a guided photography tour starting 14 July, led by in-house experts. Participants will learn creative approaches to visual storytelling through the museum’s very own lens, with early-morning sessions offering exclusive access to the museum’s most photogenic spaces.

Wellness Weekends

On weekends from 19 July to 29 August, ‘Wellness Weekends’ will take place at Al Waha, where yoga and meditation sessions will be offered. These sessions will be delivered in collaboration with renowned yoga instructors providing a reflective and rejuvenating start to the day.

Light the Future

Further experiences include ‘Light the Future’, a one-of-a-kind interactive activation where a handful of guests will have the chance to illuminate the museum’s iconic façade. This moment allows participants to quite literally switch on the Museum of the Future lights, allowing visitors to leave their mark and become part of the museum’s story in a truly unforgettable way.

Behind-the-Scenes Tours

During the summer months, visitors can now also book a behind-the-scenes tour where they are offered a rare glimpse into the operational, architectural systems that support the building. For the first time ever, guest will get access to back-of-house places that were not accessible to the public before.

Additional Activities

A rotating schedule of additional activations will be confirmed over the coming weeks, including poetry and book readings as well as test drive experiences with Audi’s newest cars.

Updates will be shared via the museum’s official social media channels and website: https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/offer/general-offers.