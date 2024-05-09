Amman, Jordan: – The 4th Digital Transformation Jordan and Fintech Jordan conferences commenced today, May 5, 2024, at the St Regis Hotel in Amman, Jordan. Under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, these co-located events have attracted over 400 industry leaders from across the globe.

Fintech Jordan Conference 2024 aims to serve as a nexus for regulators, policymakers, and thought leaders from various sectors including banks, fintech solution providers, insurance, e-commerce, telecommunication, startups, and innovators. This gathering, recognized as the largest digital banking and fintech congregation in Jordan, underscores the significance of collaboration among key stakeholders driving growth and excellence in the industry. Through a series of discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, participants will explore avenues to enhance digital tools and solutions across the region.

Meanwhile, the 4th Digital Transformation Jordan conference aims to amplify opportunities for digital transformation, digital economy, and entrepreneurship within Jordan. Over 400 senior government officials, digitalization leaders, project owners, and emerging technologies experts have converged to delve into the major drivers for development and seek innovative solutions across critical sectors. The event will delve into the unique technology capabilities that are accelerating innovation, fostering flexibility, agility, and scalability, thus enabling sectors to not only withstand but flourish within the current landscape.

On behalf of HE. Mr. Ahmad Hanandeh, Eng. Rami Al Rwashdeh "We appreciate what GM Events is doing in Jordan, this is the 4th event of digital transformation, one of the biggest priorities in the world and Jordan has been passing a continuous journey towards digitising government services at different layers including back office operations, access channels and integration amongst government entities and service provider.

The conferences, spanning from May 5 to May 6, promise a diverse ray of insights, collaborations, and transformative discussions that will shape the future of digital transformation and fintech in Jordan and beyond.

