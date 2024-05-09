The event drew a total of 4,000 Dubai residents over two days, allowing visitors to experience the unique lifestyle of Seoul.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Seoul Tourism Organization stated that 2024 Seoul My Soul in Dubai, held from May 6 (Mon.) to 7 (Tue.), concluded with great success. This event drew a total of 4,000 visitors over two days, featuring live concerts and fan events by popular K-Pop groups Oh My Girl and KARD, K-Pop dance performance, the Seoul Brand Show, Seoul Style Pop-up booth, etc.

The main programs kicked off with the K-Pop dance performance by local dance crews, followed by the Seoul Brand Show introducing the must-visit places and foodie stops of Seoul and lucky draw event with impressive prizes such as a round trip ticket from Dubai to Seoul. Live concerts, special fan events, hi-touch events, and sound check rehearsals for fans of Oh My Girl and KARD all helped Dubai’s K-Pop enthusiasts make unforgettable memories.

In addition, five themed pop-up booths were operated on site to allow visitors to experience the unique lifestyle of Seoul. The Beauty Seoul Zone offered the chance to try on the festival makeup popular among Seoulites, while the Studio Seoul Zone allowed visitors to take photos in front of a music video set like K-pop idol. At the Seoul Snack Zone, visitors enjoyed some of Seoul’s trendiest desserts and beverages. The Picnic Seoul Zone, equipped with ASMR facilities and media walls, provided visitors the fully immersive experience of unwinding and relaxing at Hangang River. The Seoul Goods Zone showcased an array of newly launched ‘Seoul My Soul’ official goods.

One of the visitors to 2024 Seoul My Soul in Dubai said, “I’ve been an ardent K-Pop fan and taken great interest in Seoul, and so immediately welcomed this event. I made up my mind to visit Seoul in the near future after participating in this event.”

Kwon Hyuk-bin, Global Marketing Team Director of Seoul Tourism Organization, said, “The event was a valuable opportunity to reaffirm enthusiasm about hallyu and Seoul. We will focus on more actively promoting Seoul’s many charms to Middle Eastern countries including the UAE and attracting more tourists from the region to Seoul.”

