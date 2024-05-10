DUBAI - More than 46,000 industry professionals from over 160 countries – including 33,500 visitors – attended the 31st edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which concluded today in Dubai.

This represents a 15% year-on-year increase in attendees compared to ATM’s landmark 30th edition, setting a new record for the show and demonstrating the strength, resilience and momentum of the global travel and tourism sector.

In line with ATM 2024’s theme, ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’, over 2,600 exhibitors gathered at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) to explore the drivers behind industry growth and identify future opportunities within the global tourism sector.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, ATM, said, “My colleagues and I are delighted that so many industry professionals from around the world were able to join us in Dubai to explore how innovation and entrepreneurship are shaping a more efficient, profitable and sustainable tourism sector for future generations. We are thrilled to have set a new show record, underscoring our position as the travel and tourism exhibition of choice as we continue to drive global growth within the industry.”

This year’s opening session saw policymakers from across the region explain how Gulf nations are working together to streamline the GCC’s tourism offering.

Experts on the Indian outbound market shared key insights during the session ‘Unlocking the True Potential of Indian Travellers’. Virendra Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of VIDEC, a travel, tourism and hospitality boutique advisory and analytics firm, provided details surrounding market opportunity assessments, channel and distribution analysis, characteristics and behaviours of Indian travellers, and projections of the market’s outbound travel trends over the next decade.

Panellists outlined predictions for the future of air travel and the importance of innovation in enabling the industry to accommodate the significant growth in air traffic during the session ‘Looking Skyward for Innovation: How Technology is Disrupting Aviation’. Moderated by travel expert Mark Frary, the session featured insights from Cirium, IATA, AviationXLab and Riyadh Air.

InterLnkd overcame stiff competition to win the third ATM Start-up Pitch Battle, which was held in association with Intelak. The UK-headquartered company uses specific data points and an intelligent matching engine to link the travel and hospitality sectors with the fashion, beauty and retail industries.

Experience Abu Dhabi secured the Best Stand Design Award (over 150m2) at ATM 2024. An independent panel of judges praised the tourism authority’s exhibition space for its flowing design, innovative use of greenery and excellent visibility from the show floor. Other Best Stand Winners included AlUla, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, ExploreTECH, flydubai, Qiddiya Investment Company and Saudi Tourism Authority.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024’s strategic partners included Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as Destination Partner, Emirates as Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as Official Hotel Partner, and Al Rais Travel as Official DMC Partner.

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 will take place from 28 April to 1 May.