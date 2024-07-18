ASIR — Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb announced that in the first half of 2024, the number of tourists reached 60 million, spending a total of SR150 billion.



He emphasized the country's commitment to developing the tourism sector, which currently represents 3% of Saudi Arabia's GDP, while noting that the sector accounts for 10% of the global economy.



Al-Khateeb revealed that in 2023, Saudi Arabia welcomed approximately 109 million tourists, including 27 million international visitors, placing the country 11th globally in terms of tourist numbers.



Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Al-Khateeb stated that the tourism growth rate in Saudi Arabia reached 153% compared to 2019, making it one of the fastest-growing countries among the G20 nations.



The minister also noted that the tourism sector currently contributes about 5% to the local economy, with plans to increase this to 10%, equivalent to SR600-700 billion.



During the press conference held at the historic Abu Sarrah palaces to outline the details of the Saudi Summer Season 2024, Al-Khateeb said, “Saudi Arabia is like a continent, featuring diverse historical and tourist sites. We have opened the Kingdom's doors to visitors who wish to explore beyond religious and business purposes.”



He highlighted that tourism income contributed 5% to the economy in the first half of 2024. He praised the Kingdom's incredible human resources, stating that young men and women will be the ones to convey local culture to future guests, although there is still a long way to go to achieve the goal.



Al-Khateeb emphasized that collaboration with relevant entities is a key reason for the tourism sector's success.



He added: "We place our bets on a great people... Saudis have proven their excellence on all fronts." To empower Saudis in the tourism sector, the ministry has provided 100,000 training courses, and increased salaries to SR6,000, and 1,500 individuals have assumed leadership positions.

