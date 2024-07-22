ALBAHA — Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb recently visited the Al-Baha region as part of his tour of several areas across the Kingdom, coinciding with the Saudi Summer program.



He was accompanied by several senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism.



During the visit, Al-Khateeb toured various tourist attractions in Al-Baha and assessed the available facilities for visitors, aiming to enhance the tourist experience and improve the quality of services in the region.



The Minister also reviewed ongoing projects funded by the Tourism Development Fund in the area, emphasizing the importance of ensuring these projects offer unique benefits and meet the region’s needs to attract more tourists, both domestic and international.



He praised the region’s enchanting natural beauty and favorable climate, which position it as a potential leading tourist destination in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.



Data for the tourism sector in Al-Baha up to the end of 2023 indicates that the total number of local and international tourists exceeded one million, marking a 6% increase from 2022.



Tourist spending reached SR1.2 billion, a 27% rise, while the number of hospitality licenses issued was 32. The total number of rooms in hospitality facilities surpassed 1,200, and the sector created nearly 7,000 jobs, an 11% increase from 2022. The rate of nationalization in jobs reached 18%, with 28% of licensed tourism jobs being held by Saudi nationals.

