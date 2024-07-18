JAKARTA - Indonesia's ministry of state-owned enterprises has signed a preliminary agreement with United Arab Emirates-based property company Eagle Hills to develop tourism infrastructure in the Southeast Asian country, it said on Wednesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was for a $3 billion deal covering development of hotels, airports and tourism destinations, the ministry said in a statement issued during the visit of President Joko Widodo to the UAE.

The statement did not provide a breakdown of the projects or their value, nor a timeline for the investment plan, but a separate statement from Eagle Hills said that key aspects of the agreement included infrastructure enhancement at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

"The MoU lasts for a year with a possibility to extend it through joint agreement," Indonesian enterprise minister Erick Thohir said in the statement.

"There is no time period set for the $3 billion investment, giving flexibility on implementation."

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia in Jakarta and Federico Maccioni in Dubai Editing by Martin Petty and David Goodman)