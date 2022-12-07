RIYADH – His Excellency Fahd AlRasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and Chairman of the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), today inaugurated the Saudi Jewellery Show (SJS) in Riyadh. Organized by SCEGA, SJS opened its doors with more than 100 top jewellery brands from around the world. The 5-day exhibition will host workshops and panel discussions targeting jewellery collectors and designers, feature a gem laboratory, and a myriad of experiential events and entertainment to enrich customer experience.

Under the slogan “Be’Jeweled,” SJS promises to be a memorable event. The show welcomes fine jewellery collectors, designers, enthusiasts, VIPs, and industry professionals from 6-10 December 2022, and is located next to Riyadh Boulevard.

SCEGA's Acting CEO, Amjad Shacker, said he was pleased with the launch of this global event, describing it as an important platform that brings luxury jewellery companies, traders, and brands under one roof, proving for an opportunity to meet face-to-face and exchange knowledge and expertise. The event, Shacker added, is part of efforts to develop this promising industry and increase its contribution to the GDP in alignment with Vision 2030.

SJS is an important gateway to accord Saudi jewellery designers a global platform and to reinforce the Kingdom's status as a major global jewellery market. SJS supports Saudi entrepreneurs and startup brands, where inspirational success stories will be shared highlighting names such Lilian Ismail Jewellery, M. Fitaihi, Luda Fine Jewellery, Jimar Jewellery, and Dalal Jewellery. Featured will be designs and innovations of 15 local Saudi jewelers, including bespoke watches by Renad Alamoudi, Ulaiman Almudhiyan, Rutile Jewellery, Rawayie, Joory Diamonds, Al Nukhba, Lapis Aldebeyan, and others.

The Saudi Jewellery Show also welcomes luxury brands from more than 17 countries, including brands from the UAE, Bahrain, India, Switzerland, France, Turkey, Italy, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and the USA, in addition to unique collections from Switzerland’s Jahan Jewellery and UK’s Yoko London.

For more information, please visit the "Saudi Jewellery Show" website: www.saudijewelleryshow.com.

To sign up online to visit the show, visit: https://saudijewelleryshow.com/visit/

