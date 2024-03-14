Riyadh: Health ministers from the G20 convened virtually on Wednesday to coordinate efforts in drafting an accord to bolster global pandemic prevention and preparedness.

The meeting highlighted the need to strengthen the effectiveness of global health systems through knowledge sharing and closing the gap in response capabilities and readiness to tackle pandemic threats. Ministers also explored measures to enhance pandemic preparedness, emphasizing the importance of supporting local production, technology transfer, knowledge exchange, and value-based healthcare systems, in line with the One Health approach, to safeguard global health security.

The Saudi health delegation stressed the importance of adopting transparent mechanisms to identify pathogens and fostering cooperation and information sharing to improve global health security. The delegation also supported local and regional manufacturing of essential medical supplies and facilitated knowledge transfer initiatives.

Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) established an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) to draft a convention on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. The INB, comprising six members representing the WHO's six regions, is coordinating efforts towards a comprehensive international agreement.

