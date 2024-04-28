Abu Dhabi, UAE: The AIM Investment Summit 2024 announces the organization of over 450 dialogue sessions, featuring 900 speakers and experts from around the globe, in collaboration with 330+ local, international, and global partners. Twenty-four of these partners serve as supporting sponsors of the main conference, providing participants with insights from experts, best practices, and exploration of ideal investment policies.

The AIM Congress, organized by the AIM Global Foundation, has established itself as a premier investment platform dedicated to empowering the world economy through effective promotion strategies and facilitating opportunities for economic productivity and expansion. As the 2024 edition of AIM Congress approaches, the event's agenda reflects a collaborative effort among various partners who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure its success.

Under the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development,” the agenda will feature tracks focusing on FDI and FPI, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), emphasizing their pivotal role in driving economic growth and innovation. Additionally, the Innovation and Technology Track will delve into the latest trends and innovations across various domains, including artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, smart agriculture, and blockchain technology. The Future Finance Forum and the Digital Economy Track will explore the transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, AI, fintech innovations, and digital currencies in advancing financial inclusivity, stability, and sustainability. These discussions aim to foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and pave the way for a more prosperous and equitable global economy.

The agenda of the 2024 AIM Congress, set to unfold in Abu Dhabi, owes its depth and relevance to the collaborative efforts of its main partners. Among these instrumental contributors are Founders Institute, Tick & Talk, Exits MENA, ITC, Business Doctor, Emirates Family Offices Association, WAVTEQ, Global Data, FDI Intelligence, FDI Center, BVMW, INSME, UN-Habitat, WeGo, Meiring Heiti, IOTA, WIO Bank, IRENA, Union of Arab Chambers, ISAR, Alaska Blue Economy Center at University of Alaska, Tractus, Bizzmossis, and Nxtzones.

Each partner has played an integral role in shaping the agenda, ensuring that it reflects the dynamic landscape of global investment and innovation. Their collective expertise and commitment have contributed to the creation of a comprehensive program that promises to inspire, inform, and drive positive change in the world of investment.

"As we prepare to delve into a diverse array of topics at the 2024 AIM Congress, ranging from the future of FDI, the transformative potential of AI and blockchain to the vital role of SMEs in driving innovation, we are deeply grateful to our main partners," stated Walid Farghal, Director General of the 2024 AIM Congress. "Their unwavering support and dedication have been invaluable in shaping our agenda, ensuring that it reflects the dynamic needs and challenges of the global investment landscape. With their expertise, insights, and collaborative spirit, we are confident that the conference will deliver maximum value to participants worldwide.”

The event will also host 27 joint events organized in cooperation with 330+ international and global partners, highlighting the collaborative nature of AIM Congress in fostering economic relations and addressing global challenges.

To register for the 2024 AIM Congress, please visit https://aimcongress.com/packages/PR28APR