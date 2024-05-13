Using Arabic-only assets the campaign, which got underway across digital platforms in Saudi Arabia on 8 May, drives consumers to VisitBritain’s new Arabic website, inspiring visitors from the Kingdom to plan their travel to Britain in 2024 and signposting to the UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation Scheme for Saudi nationals.

It also sees the launch of a new augmented reality Snapchat lens, featuring 180-degree views of Britain’s countryside and coastal landscapes, to further inspire travel from Saudi Arabia and drive the campaign’s reach and engagement.

The campaign rolls out as VisitBritain, Britain’s national tourism agency, leads a tourism delegation to GREAT FUTURES, a major trade expo being held by the UK Government’s GREAT campaign in partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Government. Taking place in Riyadh from 14-15 May the expo launches a year-long programme to drive business engagement between the UK and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

VisitBritain CEO Patricia Yates said:

“Visiting the UK is easier than ever for Saudi nationals with the roll-out of the Electronic Travel Authorisation Scheme, boosting our competitive tourism offer and our welcome to visitors. We are delighted to launch this new phase of our major brand campaign in Saudi Arabia in the run up to the GREAT FUTURES trade expo and beyond, showcasing the breadth of exciting tourism products, experiences and destinations across Britain.

“GREAT FUTURES is also a valuable opportunity to build on our wider engagement in Saudi Arabia, including our work with the travel trade to sell British destinations. We look forward to strengthening our longer-term relationships with Saudi trade partners, supporting us to drive growth from this important visitor market.”

As part of the GREAT FUTURES programme, VisitBritain is hosting a ‘Destination Showcase’ and networking event, led by its Chairman Nick de Bois. British destinations and destination management companies will be networking with leading Saudi travel executives with the chance also to hear first-hand about the motivations and trends driving outbound travel from Saudi Arabia.

VisitBritain’s Chairman and CEO Patricia Yates are also taking part in panel and roundtable discussions with representatives from across the UK’s tourism industry alongside Saudi counterparts at GREAT FUTURES, sharing insights, knowledge and experience.

Saudi Arabia is a very important visitor market for the UK. VisitBritain’s latest forecast predicts 240,000 visits from Saudi Arabia to the UK this year, up 9% on 2019. It is forecasting that visitors from Saudi Arabia will spend £752 million on their trips to the UK this year, up 20% on 2019.

GREAT FUTURES is a major business, tourism and cultural expo being held by the UK Government’s GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland campaign in partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Government from 14-15 May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event launches a year-long campaign to drive business engagement between the UK and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

VisitBritain’s ‘Spilling the Tea on GREAT Britain’ advertising campaign launched on 8 May and will run to 31 May. Featuring Arabic-only assets, the campaign runs across paid digital platforms including digital display, online video, mobile and social channels in Saudi Arabia. It also sees the launch of a new augmented reality Snapchat lens, featuring 180-degree views of the countryside and coastal landscapes in Britain to further inspire travel and drive the campaign’s reach and engagement during GREAT FUTURES and beyond.

The Arabic version of the advertising campaign ‘Spilling the Tea on GREAT Britain’ YouTube video can be viewed here.

VisitBritain’s latest statistics show that visitors from Saudi Arabia stay longer in the UK than the overall visitor average, 10 nights compared to the overall average of eight, and spend more, an average of £2477 per trip, three times the overall visitor average.

