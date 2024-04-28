This collaborative initiative aims to enhance the institutional capacity of local SMEs by promoting knowledge exchange and connecting established innovators with emerging entrepreneurs.

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in partnership with Qatar Development Bank (QDB), successfully wrapped up the fifth edition of their comprehensive Strategic Product Management Bootcamp designed for entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

This innovative initiative is designed to equip Qatar's Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in today's highly competitive marketplace. The training sessions took place from April 21st to April 25th, 2024, at the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), which served as the hub for this immersive learning experience.

During the intensive five-day training, participants were immersed in a transformative learning experience. The carefully crafted programs aimed to provide them with the necessary skills and strategic understanding required to elevate their products and services. The curriculum was comprehensive, covering everything from the basics of innovation, such as Design Thinking and Concept Assessment, to more advanced aspects of product management like Business Case Building, Value Proposition Building, Financials & Pricing, and Defining Product Requirements.

The program offered an in-depth exploration of Market Research, equipping participants with the skills to segment and size markets, gather relevant data, validate research, and analyze competitors. This knowledge enhanced their strategic planning abilities, enabling them to create a product vision based on trends, strategy, and research, as well as roadmap their product development.

Commercial acumen was another critical component of the training. Participants learned how to name products, build value propositions, price products, and manage profit & loss, thereby enriching their business skills. The program wrapped up with a focus on continuous improvement, instructing participants on using win/loss data, identifying marginal gains, building metrics, and planning for product retirement.

Aysha Abdulhameed Al-Mudahka, the RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, stated: "The Fifth Edition of the Strategic Product Management Bootcamp, a collaborative effort by QRDI Council, Qatar Development Bank, and Innovation Cafe, is testament to our dedication to supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar. Over an intense five-day period, participants embarked on a learning journey, refining vital skills from design thinking to product lifecycle management, preparing them to excel in today's competitive market. This initiative not only aims to enhance entrepreneurship and build capabilities but also empowers SMEs by creating opportunities for them. It highlights QRDI Council's commitment to fostering growth and excellence in Qatar's vibrant research, development, and innovation ecosystem."

Mohammed Al Emadi, Senior Manager of Investment at QDB, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "It’s always great to join forces with those who champion in learning, thorough research, and genuine development. Our alignment with QRDI signals a promising synergy, ensuring bright prospects for our entrepreneurs and SMEs in Qatar. We share a strong belief in a future shaped by knowledge, innovation, and creativity.

Contributing to this groundbreaking initiative fills us with joy as we equip local businesses with the knowledge and tools that are vital for navigating today's intricate business landscape. By forging strategic collaborations like this, we propel Qatar on its path to becoming a global hub for entrepreneurial achievement."

The QRDI Council remains committed to aiding government entities, Large Local Enterprises (LLEs), and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through inventive programs and workshops like the Qatar Open Innovation program and ideation workshop, among others. The council's membership boasts distinguished national and international personalities from diverse governmental, academic sectors, and industry experts.

