The International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Monday that Oman's near- to medium-term outlook is favorable with downside risks stemming from tensions in the region and abrupt global slowdown.

The IMF added that Oman's fiscal and external balances are set to remain in comfortable positions over the medium term supported by favorable oil prices and ongoing fiscal and structural reforms.

"Oman's economic growth is expected to remain moderate at 0.9 percent in 2024, on the back of extended oil production cuts to first half of this year before accelerating to 4.1 percent in 2025," IMF said in a statement.

IMF said that the Omani banking sector remained resilient, underpinned by comfortable capital and liquidity ratios and strong asset quality.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)